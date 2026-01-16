Dreame Debuts AI-Powered Whole-home Smart Ecosystem at CES 2026, Earning Multiple Industry Awards

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, today debuted its AI-powered Whole-home Smart Ecosystem at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. As part of its largest-ever showcase across two locations, Dreame is demonstrating its evolution from a standalone smart device brand to a comprehensive provider of connected lifestyles with an ecosystem now covering the home, garden, outdoors, and on the move.

Advertisement

On day one of the shows, Dreame unveiled a wide range of new innovative flagship products that showcase the power of AI across every aspect of truly smart living, from the AI-enhanced X60 Ultra Series robot vacuum, to world's first dual robotic X-Wind Air Conditioner. Each innovation reflects Dreame's commitment to leveraging advanced algorithms, big data and continuous learning to transform the home into a future-proof smart living hub that saves users' time, conserves energy and elevates everyday life.

Advertisement

"We're delighted to be debuting the Dreame Whole-home Smart Ecosystem with our largest-ever showcase at CES 2026," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame. "Having already established ourselves as leaders in the tech industry, we are now utilizing our expertise to bring advanced AI systems to the whole home. By turning homes into intelligent environments, we are pioneering true smart living through a single joined-up ecosystem, promising a meaningful impact on wellbeing and on society as a whole, with users reclaiming their time for the things that truly matter to them, embracing their wildest dreams."

Advertisement

Reshaping Smart Living with a Whole-home Smart Ecosystem

Evolving beyond its roots in advanced cleaning devices, Dreame has developed its new Whole-home Smart Ecosystem with the goal of reshaping smart, connected, modern living through AI. The ecosystem functions as a collaborative network that links smart spaces throughout the home and outdoors, with devices working together to manage daily tasks, ensure comfortable living spaces, deliver a boost to health and wellbeing, add creativity and fun to everyday life, and much more. In total, Dreame's Whole-home Smart Ecosystem spans six interconnected categories, each designed to elevate modern living through AI-powered innovation.

Advertisement

In Smart Home, devices like the Mega Pro Refrigerator with its 409L SpaceBoost™ capacity, the Aura Mini LED 4K smart TV series and the AI Inverter Washer L9, along with air conditioners and air purifiers that automatically manage home conditions, provide the foundations of everyday AI-powered lifestyles. In Smart Cleaning, Dreame has already made its name as a leader in advanced cleaning technologies, with wet & dry vacuums, stick vacuums and smart robot vacuums that take the stress out of daily housework.

In the Smart Kitchen, water purifiers, range hoods, ovens, dishwashers and more deliver safe and satisfying results. For Smart Personal Care, highlighting the latest Dreame's high-speed hair dryers and stylers empower high-quality individual care and beauty.

In Smart Air Care, Dreame spotlights two flagship innovations: the MF10 MultiDirection™ Bladeless Fan and the Dreame FP10 Furcatch Air Purifier—a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree. Designed for pet owners, the FP10 features Frost & Sullivan-certified "Dynamic Cleaning Technology," powered by Dreame's proprietary Dongkun dynamic self-cleaning technology to enhance hygiene and reduce maintenance. The company will also unveil two additional certified innovations: a world-first intelligent dual-airflow system for faster, uniform purification in large spaces, and an AI-powered dynamic tracking technology that directs clean air to occupied zones for consistent coverage.

The foundation of the ecosystem lies in three key pillars of platform-based core technologies that can be reused across these diverse categories. Dreame's AI algorithms are the brain of the ecosystem, leveraging big data and continuous learning to learn, adapt, and anticipate human needs, Dreame's high-speed motors are the heart that drives the powerful, efficient performance of individual devices, and Dreame's bionic robotic arms are the body, providing human-like operational capabilities.

The entire Whole-home Smart Ecosystem can be controlled in the Dreame app, which offers a one-stop hub for users to control their entire smart lifestyle. The simple-to-use app puts the ecosystem at users' fingertips, with easy controls to do everything from arranging floor vacuuming schedules to adjusting air conditioning performance. By transforming single-device operation into a three-dimensional whole-home living system controlled through one central app hub, Dreame is empowering users to take total control, customizing their experiences for truly personalized living spaces and lifestyles.

Groundbreaking Flagship Launches from Smart Robot Cleaners to AI Smart Hair Dryers

Alongside the debut of the Whole-home Smart Ecosystem, Dreame also launched numerous groundbreaking flagship products on day one of CES 2026 at its All Dreams in One Dreame flagship product launch event.

Dreame continues to build on its reputation as a leader in home cleaning with the global launch of the X60 Ultra robot vacuum. This impossibly thin flagship device measures just 7.95cm in height allowing it to glide under low furniture for exceptional cleaning coverage. Equipped with Dreame's AI-enhanced OmniSight™ system, it can plan routes 200% faster and avoid over 280 types of objects, while dual robotic legs allow clearance of double-layer steps up to 8.8cm. Meanwhile, the supremely light but exceptionally powerful new H16 Pro Steam wet & dry vacuum is a comprehensive vacuum that features both Hot Water clean and Steam clean, tackles all debris. It revolutionizes hair cleanup with its TangleCut™ 2.0 technology minimizing hair tangles and buildup when finished, the 90°C Hot Wash Self-cleaning Dock keeps the vacuum clean.

The Whole-home Smart Ecosystem includes a diverse range of smart home appliances. At its launch event, Dreame gave an overseas debut to the X-Wind Air Conditioner – its first dual robotic air conditioner, uses the world's first dual robotic air-deflection arms combined with a Coanda multi-level airflow design, achieving up to 126° wide-angle air delivery and a broad, natural-feeling airflow.

Dreame also gave a global debut to the Dreame RZ601 Pro gas range. Combining a 5.0 cu.ft. true convection oven with powerful gas cooking performance with burners up to 22000BTU, it offers both power and precision. Additionally, multiple cooking functions, including air fry mode, deliver reliable and smart performance for delicious results.

The Dreame Aero Straight Series Air Straightener Hair Dryer redefines at-home straightening by combining high-speed airflow with heat-reduced care—so you can dry and straighten in one step. Powered by a 110,000 RPM high-speed motor delivering up to 50 m/s airflow, its optimized vent system and engineered air channels provide consistent airflow and uniform heat distribution for smoother results with less reliance on high-temperature plates. With an NTC thermistor checking temperature 200 times per second, Aero Straight helps keep styling controlled and comfortable, while triple hair-care protectants—negative ions, keratin-infused coating, and argan oil coating—reduce static, enhance shine, and protect hair strength for a sleek, polished finish.

Industry & Media Acclaim: Awards Affirm Excellence

Industry and media reactions at CES 2026 spoke volumes about Dreame's impact. Throughout the event, the brand received over 50 top-tier awards, recognizing its leadership in innovation, cutting-edge technology, and outstanding user experience.

• CES Innovation Awards: Dreame Furcatch FP10, Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller, and Dreame H15 Pro Heat

• Best of CES 2026 by Android Authority and TechRadar: Dreame X60 series, Dreame LEAPTIC Cube

• CES 2026 TWICE Picks Awards: Dreame FizzFresh™ Refrigerator, Dreame Z2 Ultra QuadLift™ Pool Cleaning Robot, and Dreame Furcatch Air Purifier FP10

• Best of CES 2026 by TECHAERIS: Dreame Vacuum Cleaner Z30, Robotic Mower A3 AWD Pro, Dreame LEAPTIC Cube, and AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9

• Best of CES 2026 by Yanko Design: Dreame X60 series Robot Vacuum, Dreame Aero Pro Dry Wet Vacuum, Dreame A3 AWD Pro Robot Mower, and Dreame Aero Hair Straightener

• BEST IN SHOW by Wearable: Dreame AI Ring RG001

In addition, Dreame received multiple accolades from several other leading technology media outlets, including Digital Trends, Gearbrain, Techfinitive, Reviewed, and Geekspin, further underscoring its comprehensive leadership in industry innovation and product experience.

Leading tech media offered glowing reviews and noted in its CES summary: "Dreame's ecosystem presentation showcased a genuinely practical vision for whole-home intelligence, with device interoperability that goes far beyond simple connectivity." and a professional from channel and procurement noted, "Dreame demonstrated not just products, but a complete, future-ready home solution with impressive market potential."

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)