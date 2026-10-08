Dreame Technology Announces Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale with Its Best-Ever Prices on Smart Home and Personal Care Products

Unmatched offers on select robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, cordless stick vacuums, and its personal care range on Amazon

NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Amazon Great Indian Festival just around the corner, Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, is bringing its smart home and personal care range to consumers with exclusive offers on Amazon India. Starting today, the sale will feature attractive deals across Dreame's portfolio of robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, cordless stick vacuums and grooming solutions, giving consumers an opportunity to upgrade their everyday routines with smart technology. The products will also be available at the same festive prices on the Dreame India website, Croma and Reliance Retail.

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As Indian households gear up for the season, Dreame's range brings together intelligent automation, advanced cleaning technologies and convenient product experiences designed to make everyday home care simpler. Consumers can avail attractive deals, along with No-cost EMI, additional bank and cashback offers across select products during the sale period.

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Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology, India, said, "The festive season is a time to come together, celebrate and make time for what matters most. At Dreame, we believe technology should do more than simplify everyday tasks — it should help people live smartly, giving them greater convenience and more time to focus on the things that matter. Through the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, we are making our smart home and personal care solutions more accessible to Indian consumers, enabling them to bring greater intelligence and ease into their everyday routines. As we continue to strengthen our presence in India, our focus remains on delivering thoughtful innovations backed by a seamless ownership experience for our consumers."

Key offers:

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Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

• Dreame X60 Ultra Complete: Was ₹134,999, now ₹129,999

• Dreame L50s Pro Ultra: Was ₹79,999, now ₹69,999

• Dreame L50 Ultra CE: Was ₹64,999, now ₹53,999

• Dreame D30 Ultra: Was ₹52,999, now ₹44,999

• Dreame D20 Ultra: Was ₹46,999, now ₹42,999

• Dreame L50 Plus: Was ₹34,999, now ₹33,999

• Dreame L50: Was ₹27,999, now ₹26,999

• Dreame F10: Was ₹21,999, now ₹17,999

• Dreame L10 Prime: Was ₹45,999, now ₹31,998

• Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2: Was ₹39,999, now ₹22,999

Stick Vacuum Cleaners

• Dreame K10 Pro: Was ₹19,999, now ₹18,999

• Dreame H12 Core: Was ₹24,999, now ₹18,999

• Dreame H12 Dual: Was ₹36,999, now ₹33,999

• Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach: Was ₹44,999, now ₹43,999

• Dreame R20: Was ₹36,999, now ₹24,499

• Dreame R10 Pro: Was ₹25,999, now ₹15,999

• Dreame Mova J10: Was ₹7,999, now ₹5,499

• Dreame Mova J20: Was ₹10,999, now ₹7,999

Grooming Solutions

• Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer (Grey/Rose): Was ₹6,999, now ₹5,499

• Dreame Glory Hair Dryer (White/Rose): Was ₹7,999, now ₹5,499

Prices are valid for a limited period and are subject to product availability.

With its best prices till date, the Amazon Great Indian Festival offers consumers an opportunity to make festive upgrades at more accessible price points.

Customer Support and After-Sales Service

Dreame continues to focus on strengthening the overall ownership experience for consumers in India through its after-sales service network and customer support initiatives. The company currently offers service support across 165+ cities, with pick-up and drop facilities, virtual and on-site installation services, and a dedicated after-sales helpline. The helpline operates from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday to Saturday, and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sundays, providing customers with convenient and reliable support throughout their ownership journey.

About Dreame India:

Dreame Technology started operations in India in late 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across three categories, including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and grooming. Within just one year, Dreame has secured the No. 2 position in India's robot vacuum category. All products are available on the Dreame India website, Amazon India, Croma and select retail outlets.

About Dreame Technology:

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

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