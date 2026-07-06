Dreame Technology Expands Smart Living Portfolio in India with the Launch of the Affordable High-Performance L50 Plus and L50 Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

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New Delhi [India], July 6: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of two value-packed, high-suction robotic vacuum cleaners, Dreame L50 Plus and Dreame L50, in India. Expanding the company's intelligent home cleaning portfolio, the latest additions are designed to bring powerful suction, smart automation, and enhanced convenience to a wider base of Indian consumers seeking smarter ways to manage their homes at an attractive price point.

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- Available for INR 34,999 and INR 27,999, respectively, across Amazon India and Dreame India Website starting July 6, 2026

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Built for modern households, the new L50 Series combines Dreame's powerful 25,000Pa Vormax™ suction, dual-rotary mop pads featuring MopExtend™ technology for enhanced edge-to-corner cleaning, and an intelligent 10.5mm mop lift that automatically keeps carpets dry during cleaning, making them the only ones in this price segment to offer this combination of advanced cleaning technologies.

Complemented by intelligent navigation, advanced obstacle avoidance, anti-tangle brush technology, customizable vacuuming and mopping functions, long battery life, and app-based controls, the Dreame L50 Series delivers a seamless, hands-free cleaning experience designed to simplify everyday home care.

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Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India, said, "As Indian consumers increasingly embrace smart living, we are witnessing growing demand for technologies that seamlessly integrate into everyday life while delivering meaningful convenience and efficiency. At Dreame, our focus is on developing intelligent solutions that simplify daily routines and make advanced home cleaning technology more accessible and affordable. The launch of the Dreame L50 Plus and L50 reflects our commitment to enabling smarter living through innovation by bringing together category-leading suction power, intelligent mopping capabilities, and advanced automation in a combination of features that sets a new industry benchmark in this price segment."

Dreame L50 Plus

The Dreame L50 Plus combines powerful cleaning performance with intelligent automation, making it an ideal solution for consumers seeking a hands-free home cleaning experience.

Key features include:

- 120 Days of Hands-Free Dust Collection: The L50 Plus features an automatic dust collection system with a large 5L dust bag, enabling up to 120 days of hands-free cleaning and minimizing the need for frequent maintenance.

- Powerful 25,000Pa Vormax™ Suction: Powered by Dreame's advanced Vormax™ suction technology, the L50 Plus delivers 25,000Pa suction power for effective removal of dust, debris, pet hair, and fine particles across hard floors and carpets.

- Dual-Rotary Mop Pads with MopExtend™ Technology: The L50 Plus combines dual-rotary mop pads with Dreame's MopExtend™ technology to deliver deeper edge-to-corner cleaning, effectively reaching skirting boards, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas for more comprehensive floor coverage.

- Dual Anti-Tangle System: The robot vacuum features a specially designed anti-tangle main brush and side brush system that helps reduce hair entanglement and ensures uninterrupted cleaning performance.

- 10.5mm Intelligent Mop Lift: The L50 Plus automatically detects carpets, boosts suction power for deeper cleaning, and raises its dual-rotary mop pads by up to 10.5mm to keep carpets dry while seamlessly transitioning between hard floors and carpeted surfaces.

Intelligent Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance: Equipped with Smart Pathfinder™ Navigation and Single-Laser 3D Structured Light obstacle avoidance, the L50 Plus accurately maps homes, creates efficient cleaning routes, and navigates around furniture and household obstacles.

- 2-in-1 Vacuuming and Mopping: The Dreame L50 Plus combines vacuuming and mopping in a single cleaning cycle, effectively removing dust, debris, and everyday spills. With a 300ml water tank, 230ml dust box, and 32-level water flow adjustment, it delivers efficient and customizable floor cleaning with minimal effort.

Dreame L50

Designed to deliver intelligent cleaning performance at an accessible price point, the Dreame L50 combines powerful suction, smart navigation, and personalized cleaning controls.

Key features include:

- 25,000Pa Powerful Suction with Intelligent Carpet Cleaning: Delivering up to 25,000Pa suction power, the Dreame L50 effectively removes dust, dirt, pet hair, and debris from hard floors and carpets. With ultrasonic carpet recognition, the robot automatically detects carpets, boosts suction power, and adjusts cleaning settings to ensure deeper and more effective cleaning performance.

- Dual-Rotary Mop Pads with 10.5mm Intelligent Mop Lift: Featuring dual-rotary mop pads with MopExtend™ technology, the L50 delivers deeper edge-to-corner cleaning by extending the mop to reach difficult edges and corners. The intelligent mop-lifting system automatically raises the mop pads by up to 10.5mm when carpets are detected, helping keep carpets dry while ensuring uninterrupted cleaning performance.

- LDS Navigation with Obstacle Avoidance: Featuring LDS laser navigation, global route planning, and single-line laser obstacle avoidance, the L50 intelligently maps the home, navigates around furniture and household objects, and ensures systematic, full-home cleaning.

- Customizable Cleaning Performance: Equipped with 5 suction levels and 32 water volume adjustment levels, the L50 allows users to tailor cleaning intensity based on different floor types, room requirements, and cleaning preferences.

5200mAh Battery for Extended Runtime: Powered by a high-capacity 5200mAh battery, the L50 delivers up to 250 minutes of runtime, enabling uninterrupted cleaning across larger homes and multiple rooms.

- Smart App Control and Pet-Friendly Design: Through the Dreame App, users can access multi-level mapping, room zoning, cleaning schedules, and voice assistant integration. Designed for pet-friendly homes, the L50 effectively handles pet hair and daily messes while minimizing hair tangling through its integrated anti-tangle brush design.

- 0% Hair Tangling for Hassle-Free Maintenance: Engineered with Dreame's advanced anti-tangle technology, the L50 delivers 0% hair tangling on both the main brush and side brush, effectively handling long hair, pet hair, and everyday debris while significantly reducing manual cleaning and maintenance requirements.

Pricing and Availability

The Dreame L50 Plus will be available for INR 34,999, and the Dreame L50 will be available at INR 27,999. Both products will be available starting 6th July through Amazon India and Dreame India website.

After-Sales Support and Warranty

The Dreame L50 Plus and L50 come with a 1-year warranty and are backed by Dreame's nationwide after-sales service network spanning more than 160 cities across India. Customers can also access dedicated support services, including pick-up and drop assistance and installation support in eligible locations.

About Dreame India:

Dreame Technology started operations in India in late 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across three categories, including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and grooming. Within just one year, Dreame has secured the No.2 position in India's robot vacuum category. All products are available on the Dreame India website, Amazon India, Croma, and select retail outlets.

About Dreame Technology:

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

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