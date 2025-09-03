Dreamers Edu Hub Shatters National Records: Secures 35 SSB Recommendations in a Month, Including 6 in a Single Day

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3: Dreamers Edu Hub, widely celebrated as Doon Defence Dreamers, has etched its name in the annals of defence coaching by achieving a historic and unprecedented milestone: securing 35 SSB recommendations in a single month, with a record-breaking 6 selections in one day. This remarkable achievement has solidified its position as India's premier institution for armed forces aspirants.

A Celebration of Unprecedented Success:

To honour this monumental success, a grand ceremony, "Gaurav Gatha: The Saga of Dreamers," was held in Dehradun. The atmosphere was electric with patriotism as successful students and their proud parents were felicitated. The resonant beats of drums, traditional turban ceremonies, and thundering applause turned the event into a festival of pride, dedication, and national spirit. The tears of joy in the eyes of parents were a testament to the years of hard work and sacrifice.

Nari Shakti: A Testament to Women's Power:

One of the most inspiring highlights of this achievement was the success of six brilliant young women--Kasak Mehra, Bhavna, Parmeet Kaur, Malvika Marolia, Aileen, and Megha Malvi. Their selection is a powerful statement, breaking barriers and setting a new benchmark for women's empowerment in the Indian Armed Forces. They stand as shining examples for countless girls across the nation who dream of donning the uniform.

Beacons of Hope: National Rank Achievers

Among the distinguished achievers, students like Kamal Singh (AIR-18), Anurag Pandey, and Sukhpreet have emerged as national icons. Their top rankings have made them role models for thousands of NDA and CDS aspirants, proving that with the right guidance and unwavering determination, anything is possible.

The Pillars of Success: Expert Mentors & Unmatched Training

The institute attributes this phenomenal success to its formidable team of mentors--a syndicate of veteran ex-armed forces officers. The guidance of Capt. Sanjay Jaiswal, Wing Cmdr. Deepak Tyagi, Gp Capt. Ambuj Ahluwalia, Col. Barakoti, Capt. (IN) Madhukar Tyagi, Lt Col. Rohit Mehra, and Col. Sandeep Pandey forms the backbone of the institution.

Their unique and holistic training system goes beyond academics. It meticulously cultivates Officer Like Qualities (OLQs) through a rigorous regimen of mock SSB interviews, dynamic group tasks, demanding physical drills, and in-depth psychological evaluations, forging students into future leaders.

Pioneering the Future: India's First AI-Powered Defence Coaching

In a landmark announcement, Founder Mr. Hariom Chaudhary revealed that Dreamers Edu Hub is set to revolutionize defence preparation by becoming India's first AI-Powered Defence Coaching Institute. This futuristic initiative will offer:

-24x7 AI-Based Doubt Solving: Instant clarification through advanced Voice & Video AI.

- AI-Powered Mock SSB Interviews: Realistic interview simulations with detailed personality analysis.

- Adaptive Learning Modules: Personalized progress tracking to identify and strengthen weak areas.

A Clarion Call of Patriotism:

In his concluding address, Mr. Hariom Chaudhary delivered a powerful message that resonated with everyone present:

"Remember, wearing this uniform is not just about a job; it is about shouldering the hopes and dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. These 35 selections are not mere numbers--they are 35 sagas of courage, relentless sacrifice, and ultimate victory. Go forth and serve the nation with pride."

