DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / DRI busts illicit gold facility in pan-India operations; 9 kg smuggled gold, 42 kg silver, and forex worth ₹8.5 crore seized

DRI busts illicit gold facility in pan-India operations; 9 kg smuggled gold, 42 kg silver, and forex worth ₹8.5 crore seized

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:38 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): In its continued crackdown against cross border gold smuggling, Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) officers busted another Delhi-based gold smuggling syndicate involved in smuggling foreign-origin gold from the North Eastern region to Delhi using multiple carriers travelling by different trains.

Advertisement

The DRI has seized around 9 kg smuggled foreign-origin gold, 42 kg silver, foreign currency worth about Rs 8.15 crore, and Rs 26.67 lakh in Indian currency, while arresting eight people, according to a statement released by Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The syndicate staggered the movement of carriers to reduce risk of detection. They operated a melting facility in a densely populated residential area of Delhi, the release said.

Advertisement

According to the release, on June 26, DRI officers intercepted two carriers at New Cooch Behar Railway Station in West Bengal and Mansi Junction in Bihar, recovering around 2 kg of concealed gold bars. At the same time, two more people were apprehended in Delhi with around 1.2 kg of smuggled gold.

The ministry said these operations "led to the detection of an illicit gold-melting facility in Delhi," following which all four persons were arrested.

Advertisement

In a separate operation on the same day, DRI officers intercepted a woman travelling by train from Sairang to Kolkata and recovered 20 foreign-origin gold bars weighing around 3.3 kg that had been concealed in a customised waist belt. She was also arrested.

The investigation also uncovered an international financing network linked to precious metal smuggling.

According to the release, DRI officials in Chennai intercepted domestic air cargo consignments and recovered foreign currency comprising USD 758,500 and Thai Baht 3.5 million, valued at around Rs 8.15 crore.

The Ministry of Finance said the probe revealed that "the foreign currency was being smuggled out of India through various conduits and was being used to fund inward smuggling of precious metals back into country."

Based on the investigation, DRI intercepted one recipient of the foreign exchange at Bengaluru airport after he arrived from Dubai with 1.8 kg of gold. Subsequent searches at his residence led to the recovery of around 42 kg of silver, 700 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 26.67 lakh in Indian currency.

The ministry said the case "establishes a direct operational link between the illicit procurement of foreign currency in India, its smuggling abroad, and the organised smuggling of gold and silver back into the country." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts