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Home / Business / DRI busts psychotropic drug manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Satara district

DRI busts psychotropic drug manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Satara district

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ANI
Updated At : 05:44 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an illegal psychotropic drug manufacturing facility in Satara district in Maharashtra and arrested two persons as part of a sustained crackdown on illicit drug production, according to the Ministry of Finance.

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The intelligence-led operation, carried out on August 1, 2026, targeted a clandestine unit where Alprazolam and Diazepam were being illicitly manufactured for trafficking. Both chemicals are listed as controlled psychotropic substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Officers apprehended the manufacturer directly at the premises during the raid.

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During the search of the facility, enforcement officers recovered approximately 1 kg of finished Alprazolam, more than 15 kg of Alprazolam in intermediary form, and roughly 3.75 kg of Diazepam. In addition to the finished and intermediary drugs, the team seized nearly 400 litres of various raw materials and reaction mixtures utilised in the illicit manufacturing process. Officials seized all contraband items under the legal provisions of the NDPS Act.

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DRI officers subsequently launched a swift follow-up operation in Pune, where they apprehended the intended buyer of the consignment. The follow-up action unearthed concrete evidence indicating a planned illicit transaction designed for the further trafficking of the seized substances across networks.

Ministry of Finance stated that "Alprazolam and Diazepam are prescription psychotropic medicines belonging to the benzodiazepine class and are commonly used under medical supervision for the treatment of anxiety disorders, panic attacks, insomnia, seizures and certain other neurological conditions."

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"Owing to their sedative and dependence-forming properties, these substances are regulated under the NDPS Act, 1985. Their illicit manufacture, diversion and trafficking pose a significant public health concern, as abuse of these substances can lead to addiction, impaired cognitive functions and serious health complications," the Ministry said.

Initial inquiries revealed that the accused persons were involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs on previous occasions as well. Following the recovery and preliminary findings, authorities placed both individuals under arrest under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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