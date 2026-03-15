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Home / Business / DRI seized gold, silver and cash worth Rs 14.13 crore in Delhi and Kolkata

DRI seized gold, silver and cash worth Rs 14.13 crore in Delhi and Kolkata

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ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has cracked down on an organised gold smuggling and illegal melting racket operating in Delhi and Kolkata. As per the Ministry of Finance, gold, silver and cash worth Rs 14.13 crore were seized in the crackdown, along with six persons being arrested.

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"DRI has unearthed an organised syndicate involved in the smuggling of foreign-origin gold into India, its transportation through rail route, melting and defacing at illegal facilities, and clandestine sale in the domestic market. The operation resulted in seizure of gold, silver and Indian currency collectively valued at over Rs 14.13 crore and the arrest of six persons," the ministry said.

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In total, 8286.81 grams of gold valued at Rs 13.41 crore, 7350.4 grams of silver valued at Rs 19.67 Lakh, and Indian currency amounting to Rs 51,74,100 were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

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Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted a passenger, who had arrived from Kolkata by train, at New Delhi Railway Station with foreign-marked gold meant for delivery to a receiver outside the station. Both the carrier and the recipient were apprehended.

Based on the disclosures, follow-up searches were conducted in Delhi, which led to the detection of an illegal gold melting facility in Delhi used for defacing foreign-origin gold before its disposal in the local bullion market. Additional gold, silver and Indian currency were recovered from the premises, and the manager operating the facility was also apprehended.

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"Further investigation led to Kolkata, where the mastermind of the syndicate was traced to another illegal melting unit along with more defaced gold. He was apprehended along with two carriers, who admitted that foreign-marked gold smuggled into India had been received by them, melted to remove identifying markings, and would have been transported to Delhi through rail route for further distribution," the ministry noted.

All six persons involved in the smuggling, transportation, melting and disposal of gold have been arrested and produced before the competent court. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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