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Home / Business / DRI seizes over 24 kg narcotic drugs in Kerala under Operation Chakravyuh; 5 arrested

DRI seizes over 24 kg narcotic drugs in Kerala under Operation Chakravyuh; 5 arrested

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ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): In coordinated anti-narcotics operations carried out by the Cochin Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), substantial quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, intended for illicit distribution and trafficking were seized at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation 'Chakravyuh'.

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According to the statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday, a total of over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances has been seized in these operations. Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at the airport, concealment in courier consignment and outbound export cargo, the release stated.

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These seizures highlight DRI's continued vigilance and its focused efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks operating through international and domestic channels, the statement said.

During the last financial year, DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 70.76 crore in Kerala and arrested 21 persons in connection with various NDPS cases.

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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding society from the menace of narcotic drugs and contributing to the Government of India's vision of a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" (Drug-Free India). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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