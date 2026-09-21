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Home / Business / DRI seizes over 845 kg of contraband drugs at various locations in intensified crackdown on drug trafficking; 15 arrested

DRI seizes over 845 kg of contraband drugs at various locations in intensified crackdown on drug trafficking; 15 arrested

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ANI
Updated At : 08:47 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 845 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including cannabis, charas, cocaine and amphetamine, in a series of intelligence-led operations across the country, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

A total of 15 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, during the operations conducted at different locations, according to a Ministry of Finance release.

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"Over 845 kg contraband, including ganja/cannabis, charas, Amphetamine has been seized and 15 persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985," the release said.

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The largest seizure involved around 752.3 kg of ganja or cannabis recovered after DRI officers intercepted a container truck near Jindapur Toll Plaza in Bodh Gaya on September 17. The narcotics were packed in 737 packets and concealed in rice husk. The driver was arrested, while the contraband and vehicle were seized.

In another operation in Odisha on September 11, DRI, along with the Ghariyaband Forest Department, recovered around 48.5 kg of ganja from two persons at Mentri village. Both were arrested.

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Customs authorities at Mumbai and Bengaluru international airports also seized around 28 kg of high-grade cannabis or hydroponic weed from four passengers arriving from Thailand and Vietnam, based on intelligence shared by the DRI.

Separately, DRI officers intercepted two women travelling on the Jan Nayak Express at Gorakhpur Railway Station on September 20 and recovered around 6 kg of charas or hashish allegedly smuggled from Nepal. The narcotics were concealed in knee caps wrapped around their thighs and hidden under their sarees, the ministry said.

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, DRI seized around 5.8 kg of cocaine from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai via Doha on September 15. The substance was found in nine packets inside checked-in baggage and tested positive for cocaine during field testing.

DRI also seized around 4.5 kg of amphetamine-type stimulants in separate operations in Mumbai, Calicut and Indore, leading to five arrests.

The ministry said the operations reflected DRI's focus on disrupting organised drug-trafficking networks and intercepting narcotic consignments at different stages of movement.

"These operations underscore DRI's continued focus on disrupting organised drug-trafficking networks, intercepting narcotic consignments at different stages of their movement and detecting innovative methods of concealment," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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