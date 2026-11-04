drinktec India, PackMach Asia Expo and ProFood India Expo 2026 Conclude in Mumbai with 21,665 Visitors and 320+ Exhibitors

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: The 2026 editions of drinktec India, PackMach Asia Expo and ProFood India Expo concluded at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, bringing together the food, beverage and packaging industries from 28–30 October. The three-day exhibitions showcased technologies and solutions across food and beverage processing, filling, packaging and automation, providing a common platform for manufacturers, brand owners, technology providers and industry professionals to explore developments across the production chain.

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The combined exhibitions attracted 21,665 visitors and over 320 exhibitors from 11 countries, covering an exhibition area of 30,000 square metres. Exhibitors showcased more than 4,000 product and technology launches, highlighting developments across the food, beverage and packaging industries.

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For beverage and liquid-food producers, drinktec India 2026 presented technologies and industry discussions spanning the value chain. At the LiquiTech Forum, speakers examined premiumisation and portfolio choices in alcoholic beverages, supply-chain resilience, direct-to-consumer profitability, consumer labelling, packaging materials and costs, sustainability, and the use of AI in beverage production. Knowledge Dome sessions covered functional dairy and beverages, probiotics, quality assurance, regulation, processing and formulation.

“drinktec India has once again impressively reaffirmed its position as the leading platform for India’s beverage and liquid food industry. Together with PackMach, it has brought together the entire value chain, from processing and filling to packaging, while providing an important platform for exchanging ideas on innovative technologies, current trends and forward-looking solutions. Both trade fairs have generated valuable momentum for the industry and opened up new business opportunities. We look forward to continuing this success story at the next edition of drinktec India, taking place from 23 to 25 September 2027,” said Markus Kosak, Executive Director, YONTEX GmbH & Co. KG.

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PackMach Asia Expo 2026 brought packaging machinery and related solutions into the wider production conversation. Knowledge Dome sessions examined packaging choices in relation to materials, cost, energy use, global trade and changing consumer needs. Visitors could also take their packaging challenges to the Pack Clinic, which offered free expert consultations on materials, technologies and practical solutions for their businesses.

“Packaging decisions have a direct bearing on product protection, line performance and operating costs. The challenge for manufacturers is to choose materials and systems that meet product and market needs while making commercial sense across the production process,” said Vivek Chinoy, President, IPMMI.

Across the LiquiTech Forum and Knowledge Dome in Hall 6, and the ProFood Conclave in Hall 3, the programme connected industry priorities with operational questions: how to manage costs, strengthen supply resilience, develop products, maintain quality, meet compliance requirements and plan for growth.

Two Knowledge Dome masterclasses focused on decisions facing beverage businesses: “What Every Beverage Entrepreneur Should Know Before Spending Their First Crore” and “Production of Non-Alcoholic Beverages Using Defined Strains of Microorganisms.”

Also present were Ravikiran Nimushakavi, Vice President, IPMMI; Anil Hatekar, Managing Director, Mahanand Dairy (Maharashtra Rajya Sahakari Maryadit Doodh Mahasangh – MRSDMM); Dr. Yogesh Godbole, Managing Director, Gokul (Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., Kolhapur); K. Shyju Sidharthan, Chairman, IDA (WZ); and Rakesh Sangrai, Director, PHDCCI.

The next editions of drinktec India, PackMach Asia Expo and ProFood India Expo are scheduled for 23–25 September 2027 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

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