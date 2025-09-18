NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 18: For the first time in history, four Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad - lit up in unison with spectacular drone shows performed by BotLab Dynamics to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The PM Modi Birthday Drone Show, designed and executed by BotLab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi Startup, showcased the scale, precision, and vision of India's homegrown drone technology. For the first time ever, four cities witnessed coordinated multi-city drone shows, making this celebration as iconic as the leader it honored. The showcase proved that Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), once seen primarily through the lens of defense, are now redefining entertainment and public celebrations in India at an unprecedented scale.

Advertisement

The formations carried deep symbolic significance. A glowing portrait of Prime Minister Modi opened the show, followed by the Indian Map and Globe, reflecting India's expanding global influence. The fighter jet salute symbolized national defence and pride, while the commanding Made in India lion embodied Atmanirbhar Bharat. This formation was especially significant as every drone in the performance was designed and manufactured in India by BotLab Dynamics.

The journey continued with depictions of Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, cornerstones of Modi Ji's leadership. This was followed by a powerful formation of the Prime Minister as "The People's Champion" - addressing the nation as a visionary leader who has driven India's development while honoring its rich history and cultural roots.

Advertisement

From there, the skies transitioned to the image of a Global Leader through "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One World, One Family," symbolizing India's role in uniting the world. The show culminated in the message "Happy Birthday Modi Ji - From Citizens of India," creating a deeply emotional and unifying moment across all four cities.

These Prime Minister Birthday Drone Shows demonstrated that India now leads in deploying drone technology for large-scale celebrations, setting a benchmark for the world in how technology can honor leadership, culture, and collective pride.

Speaking on the achievement, a BotLab Dynamics spokesperson said, "We are proud that this tribute, made possible with our drones designed and built in India, reflects the spirit of Atmanirbharta, that our PM supports. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of the Government of India, and we see it as an opportunity to showcase India's innovation on the global stage."

Another spokesperson highlighted "This show came to us just last Saturday, and in three days our team pulled off four simultaneous drone shows at this scale....honestly, we're amazed ourselves. No one else in India could have taken this on in terms of tech, scale, or ambition. If we hadn't said yes, it simply wouldn't have happened."

The IIT startup is best known for working with brands like Mercedes, Zomato, TATA, Mahindra etc. They have also performed drone shows in India for events like Mahakumbh 2025, IPL, ICC Cricket World Cup, IIFA, National Games, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Beating Retreat etc. In 2024, the company also secured five Guinness World Records during the Amaravati Drone Summit, cementing its reputation as India's leader in drone light shows.

Click here to learn more about the company: www.botlabdynamics.com

Show Locations: Delhi (Yamuna Ghatt), Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium), Bengaluru (RBNMS Ground), and Ahmedabad (Sabarmati Riverfront).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)