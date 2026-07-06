Drone Technology Can Bring Big Change to the Lives of Rural India, Farmers and Youth: Tarun Chugh

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New Delhi [India], July 6: Drone technology has the potential to bring about a major transformation in the lives of rural India, farmers and the country's youth, said Shri Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), while addressing National Drone Summit 2026 as the Chief Guest.

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Addressing the gathering, Shri Tarun Chugh said that India today stands as a strong global power and that drones are no longer just a modern technology. They have become an effective tool for making agriculture more scientific, strengthening the rural economy and creating new opportunities for the country's youth. He emphasised that the true purpose of development will be fulfilled only when the benefits of modern technology reach every village.

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He said the use of drones in agriculture has the potential to transform farming through crop monitoring, precision spraying of fertilisers and pesticides and reducing operational costs. According to him, these advancements will improve agricultural productivity, enable better utilisation of resources and make farming more modern and profitable.

Highlighting the role of India's youth, Shri Tarun Chugh said they are the country's greatest strength. He noted that skill development and specialised training in drone technology can create new opportunities for employment and self-employment for millions of young people. Technology, he said, becomes truly meaningful only when it empowers youth to become self-reliant and brings positive change to their lives.

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He further said that cooperation has been a strong foundation of India's development journey and that the time has come to integrate it with advanced technology. He said such efforts can help take modern technology to villages, empower farmers and create new economic opportunities at the grassroots.

Speaking about the wider applications of drones, Shri Tarun Chugh said that their importance extends beyond agriculture into disaster management, healthcare, infrastructure, security, logistics and public services. He stressed that India should strengthen its global position by promoting innovation and skill development across these sectors.

Concluding his address, Shri Tarun Chugh said that the partnership between technology and cooperation will play a vital role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Referring to the summit's theme, "From Policy to Prosperity," he said it is not merely the theme of the conference but a practical roadmap for New India's development, where ensuring that the benefits of modern technology reach the last person in society remains the highest priority.

He congratulated Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society Limited and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for successfully organising the summit and expressed confidence that such initiatives would give a new direction to India's drone ecosystem, empower the country's youth and accelerate the development of rural India.

National Drone Summit 2026 was organised as an initiative by Dr. Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Chairman of Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society Limited, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Held under the theme "From Policy to Prosperity," the summit brought together representatives from government, industry, cooperative institutions, the agriculture sector, startups and rural India.

The summit concluded with the launch of three landmark national initiatives aimed at strengthening India's cooperative drone ecosystem: Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society Limited, India's first sector-focused multi-state cooperative for the drone industry; the National Mission 1 Panchayat 1 Drone Udyami, aimed at developing drone entrepreneurs across two lakh agriculture-based Panchayats over the next five years; and 75 Advanced Skill Centres, established to equip India's youth with industry-ready skills in drone technology and other emerging technologies.

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