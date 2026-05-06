Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines Expands Global Distribution with NDC Go-Live via Verteil Direct Connect

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Paro [Bhutan] / Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 6: Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan, has successfully launched its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content via Verteil Direct Connect, enabling travel sellers worldwide to seamlessly access its content through a single, scalable integration.

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As airlines increasingly move toward modern, API-led distribution, managing multiple direct integrations continues to be a challenge for travel sellers. By partnering with Verteil, Drukair simplifies this access, making its fares, ancillaries, and real-time content accessible through a platform already connected to a wide ecosystem of agencies, TMCs, and travel platforms.

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This integration allows Drukair to distribute richer, more dynamic content while maintaining greater control over how its products are presented and sold. Travel sellers, in turn, gain the ability to seamlessly shop, book, and service Drukair content within their existing workflows, without the need for separate airline-by-airline connections.

Tandi Wangchuk, Chief Executive Officer of Drukair, said: "This partnership is an important step in how we bring Bhutan closer to the global travel market. Through Verteil, we are able to make our content more accessible while retaining control over how our products are offered. It allows us to better showcase the uniqueness of Bhutan as a destination, while improving how our partners interact with us commercially."

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Jerrin Jos, Founder & CEO of Verteil, added: "Drukair's network is unique, and making that accessible at scale requires the right distribution approach. By going live on Verteil Direct Connect, they are not just expanding reach, they are doing it in a way that is efficient, controlled, and aligned with where the industry is heading. For travel sellers, this means easier access to differentiated content without additional integration overhead."

With this go-live, Drukair joins a growing network of airlines leveraging Verteil's NDC platform to balance distribution reach with commercial control, while enabling travel sellers to access multiple airlines through a unified interface.

About Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines

Drukair Corporation Limited, the national flag carrier of Bhutan, was established in 1981. Operating from its hub at Paro International Airport, Drukair serves 10 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to its international routes, Drukair services 3 domestic destinations within Bhutan and offers helicopter services to enhance its range beyond fixed-wing operations.

Learn more about Drukair at www.drukair.com.bt, and follow us on:

About Verteil Technologies

Verteil Technologies is a travel technology company focused on modernizing airline distribution through its NDC-first platform. Working with 75+ airlines and a global network of 18,000+ travel sellers, Verteil enables scalable, API-led connectivity that simplifies access, enhances control, and supports the evolution toward modern airline retailing.

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