DS Group Becomes Water Positive, Setting New Standards in Sustainability

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New Delhi [India], March 19: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, has been certified Water Positive by GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), a joint initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, and TERI. The certification records a Water Positivity Index of 1.80 positioning DS Group amongst a select few corporates in India with such a high score. This significant achievement follows a rigorous water assessment process conducted over a two-and-a-half-year period across its business units across 30 locations in India.

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The interventions created a storage potential of 66 Lakh KL and this recognition marks a significant milestone in DS Group's journey towards sustainable business practices and reflects its commitment to responsible water stewardship across its value chain. The business units of DS Group include Mouth Freshener Division, Food and Beverage, Hospitality and Agriculture. It is a comprehensive approach that blends community-focused CSR interventions with in-house operational efficiencies across its business units. This net-positive balance is enabled through an integrated approach that combines rainwater harvesting structures, wastewater reuse, recharge wells, water-efficient fixtures, and ecological restoration measures. Together, the interventions not only reduce freshwater dependency across DS Group operations but also strengthen water security in communities through large-scale conservation projects.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group said, "The whole world is moving rapidly towards sustainability, with global water demand projected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030. Recognizing this challenge, water stewardship has become a critical global priority. DS Group has been taking decisive steps to manage water responsibly across its operations and communities, ensuring efficiency, conservation, and replenishment. Our efforts resonate strongly with the global dialogue shaping up for COP30, where water security and climate resilience are expected to take centre stage. By embedding water-positive practices into our business and community initiatives, DS Group contributes meaningfully to the larger sustainability agenda that India is aiming for, demonstrating how businesses can play a pivotal role in shaping a water-secure future."

He further added, "We view sustainability not as a project but as a permanent responsibility. Guided by our philosophy of 'Create What is Worth Creating', DS Group will continue work to restore, replenish and build resilience for our people and the generations to come."

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"Water stewardship is central to building climate-resilient and sustainable businesses. By achieving Water Positive certification under GRIHA's Decarbonizing Habitat Programme, the DS Group has set a strong benchmark for industry leadership in responsible resource management. GRIHA's Water Positive Certification is a statement of intent of responsibility and vision. Through this certification, the DS Group has set an impactful example that sustainability, productivity and profitability can go hand in hand" said Sanjay Seth, VP and CEO GRIHA Council, and Senior Director, TERI. He further added, "The role of corporate environmental leadership is crucial for advancing sustainable development. Industries can demonstrate and lead with purpose, paving the way for a resilient, responsible and sustainable future. At GRIHA, we believe such efforts play a critical role in ensuring the balance between economic growth and ecological preservation."

DS Group's water positivity effort is a collective journey, with employees driving conservation projects, suppliers adopting water-efficient practices, and customers encouraged towards responsible consumption. Together, this shared responsibility ensures that the DS Group's commitment to water stewardship creates lasting impact for both communities and ecosystems.

The Water Positive Certification adds to DS Group's ongoing sustainability journey, where initiatives in water, livelihood, agriculture, energy efficiency and community development are being aligned with measurable outcomes. DS Group continues to integrate conservation and responsible resource use into its operations and CSR programs, with the goal of building resilience and supporting long-term environmental balance.

About GRIHA Council

GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) was established in 2007 as a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, and TERI. It provides a comprehensive framework for holistically assessing the environmental performance of buildings over its entire lifecycle. GRIHA is recognized as an indigenous green building rating system in India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to the UNFCCC. The GRIHA rating system has garnered accolades for its focus on energy efficiency, resource conservation, and sustainable site planning. It holistically evaluates the environmental performance of buildings against certain nationally accepted benchmarks, thereby providing a definitive standard for what constitutes a 'green building'. Developed exclusively in the context of Indian climate and construction practices, GRIHA works on the principle "What gets measured, gets managed". The GRIHA rating variants developed for diverse building typologies assess existing infrastructure and help 'design and evaluate' new buildings, thereby facilitating in reduction of carbon and environmental footprint from the built environment.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

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