DS Group Marks 97th Founders' Day with 'DS-Verse', Telling its Story in the Sky

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New Delhi [India], August 25: On the occasion of its 97th Founders' Day, the Dharampal Satyapal Group, (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, brought its remarkable journey to life in an entirely new way with the launch of 'DS-Verse,' an immersive experience that tells the story of the DS Group in the sky. At the heart of DS-Verse is the idea of a unique storytelling of the journey of DS Group since 1929. By scanning a QR code on the smartphones and pointing the device towards the sky, users can explore an augmented reality universe where constellations become gateways to different chapters of DS Group's journey. Each constellation opens up stories around the Founders, the Group's philosophy, key milestones, brands and businesses, as well as its CSR and sustainability initiatives and the impact created in communities.

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The DS Verse captures the journey of DS Group; from its humble beginning in Chandni Chowk to its evolution into one of India's leading FMCG companies, the founding philosophy, the courage to create and an enduring commitment to building businesses that have redefined categories and touched lives since 1929. 'DS-Verse' brings this journey together in an interactive experience, paying homage to the Founders of DS Group, Shri Dharampalji and Shri Satyapalji, and the legacy they created. The experience brings together images, videos and digital content for audiences to discover how a simple beginning evolved into a diversified enterprise, how a philosophy became a way of doing business, how brands redefined categories and how the Group's growth is always followed by a commitment to communities and a more sustainable future.

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Built as a browser-based WebAR experience, DS-Verse can be accessed through compatible smartphones and browsers without requiring a separate app download.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sachin Sharma, Sr. General Manager, Corporate Marketing, DS Group, said, "Founders' Day is a moment to celebrate the philosophy, courage and entrepreneurial spirit of our Founders, Shri Dharampalji and Shri Satyapalji, whose journey began in Chandni Chowk and laid the foundation for what DS Group has emerged today. As we mark our 97th Founders' Day, we wanted to pay homage to that legacy in a way that brings our story alive for today's audiences and inspires generations to come. DS-Verse celebrates where we come from while reminding us that the journey is far from over."

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DS-Verse has been designed as a permanent digital property of DS Group, with plans to continuously build on the experience through new content and stories. It will enable audiences to revisit the Group's journey beyond the Founders' Day celebrations and discover how its founding philosophy continues to shape its future. With DS-Verse, DS Group turns its legacy into an experience, bringing its story, values, brands, businesses and impact together under one sky, carrying forward the spirit of its Founders with the belief that the possibilities ahead are limitless.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

For details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

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