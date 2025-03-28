DS Jindal Group Inaugurates State-of-the-Art PVC Manufacturing Facility in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand

VMPL

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28: The DS Jindal Group, a leader in manufacturing high-quality pipes, proudly announces the inauguration of its latest Jindal PVC Manufacturing Unit in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. This strategic expansion, in collaboration with the esteemed Adyani Group, emphasizes DS Jindal Group's commitment to addressing the growing demand for superior PVC pipes and fittings across India.

Strategic Partnership with Adyani Group

Advertisement

DS Jindal Group has partnered with the Adyani Group to establish a robust manufacturing presence in Uttarakhand and strengthen their market reach in Uttar Pradesh. This collaboration combines the strengths of both industry leaders, significantly enhancing Jindal's presence and service capabilities in these strategic locations.

Pantnagar Facility and Future Goals

Advertisement

The newly inaugurated facility in Pantnagar is set to significantly boost local employment and contribute positively to the region's economy. The plant aims to reach a production capacity milestone of 1,500 tons by 2026, aligning with DS Jindal Group's vision of fulfilling growing national infrastructure demands.

Expanding Nationwide Footprint

Building upon its established manufacturing bases in Dehradun, Punjab, and Gujarat, DS Jindal Group will further expand its PVC manufacturing operations. The group is preparing to launch another facility in Chhattisgarh by year-end, followed by additional units in Hyderabad, Bihar, and Coimbatore, solidifying its pan-India presence.

Vision for Market Leadership

DS Jindal Group is strategically working towards capturing a significant share in India's PVC pipes and fittings market, as well as the broader plastic pipe segment, by 2030. This ambitious vision is underpinned by consistent quality, ongoing innovation, and superior customer satisfaction.

Sahil Jindal - Driving Growth and Expansion

Under the visionary leadership of Managing Director Sahil Jindal, DS Jindal Group continues its dynamic expansion. His strategic foresight and dedicated leadership play a pivotal role in scaling the company's market presence and product excellence. Sahil Jindal's journey with the DS Jindal Group began more than two decades ago. From the start, his leadership was defined by a clear vision and a strategic approach to business growth. Originally known for its excellence in steel pipes, the group ventured into the plastic piping industry in 2003 under Sahil's guidance. This move diversified the group's product portfolio and set it on a path of innovation and market leadership.

DS Jindal Group Established in the early 1960s by Debi Sahai Jindal, elder brother of industry stalwart O.P. Jindal, the DS Jindal Group has evolved into a diversified conglomerate with significant business interests spanning steel pipes, building materials, GFRP rebars, and education. With a legacy of excellence, innovation, and sustainability, DS Jindal Group continues to uphold its reputation as an industry leader, consistently contributing to India's industrial growth and infrastructure development.

https://www.instagram.com/jindalpvcpipes?igsh=MXR1dWk0ejBtdzRlNg==

www.jindalpvcpipes.com

Https://www.linkedin.com/in/sahiljindal

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)