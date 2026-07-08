dsm-firmenich awards 2026 Nutrition Research Grant to five projects investigating the role of nutrients and bio-actives in supporting healthy longevity in Asia Pacific

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Singapore, July 8: dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today awarded the second round of the Nutrition Research Grant to five projects, each worth EUR50,000, in support of healthy longevity research in the Asia Pacific demographic. Record number of grant applications reflect growing interest in the emerging issue of healthy aging in Asia Pacific, where one in four people will be over 60 by 2050 [1] .

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Following the inaugural round in 2024 which focused on 'Health from the Gut across the Human Lifespan', this year's grant call centered around the theme 'Age Slower, Age Better - Nutrition Solutions for Healthy Longevity'.

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"The study of healthy longevity is particularly important in the Asia Pacific region, where populations are aging at an unprecedented pace due to longer life expectancy." said Tina Low, Senior Vice President APAC, Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC), dsm-firmenich. "More worryingly, we see a widening gap between life span - how long we live - and health span - how long we remain healthy, with the average person spending the last 10 years of their lives in ill health.[2]"

Tina added, "Advancing healthy longevity in Asia requires strong public-private partnerships, a principle embedded in dsm-firmenich's Asia-for-Asia Nutrition Research Grant Program."

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The impact of Nutrition on Aging

"Today, we know it's possible to slow down the progression of aging with nutritional interventions." said Anneleen Spooren, Senior Vice President, Innovation, R&D & Regulatory, HNC, dsm-firmenich, citing the landmark DO-HEALTH study, Europe's largest clinical trial on healthy aging to date which demonstrated that a combination of algal omega-3, vitamin D and a simple home exercise program can slow biological aging by as much as 3.8 months in a 3-year period[3].

"We were excited to receive a record number of applications for the grant this round, from 13 different countries in Asia Pacific, and we look forward to partnering with our grant recipients to gain more clarity on how nutrition can shape how aging unfolds, allowing us to live our later years in full vitality."

The five 2026 dsm-firmenich Nutrition Research Grant recipients are:

Dr. David Barry, National Ageing Research Institute, Australia

Effect of Postbiotic Supplementation on Inflammation and Physical Function in Pre-Frail Community-Dwelling Older Adults: A Randomized Controlled Pilot Trial

Prof. Hamid Sohrabi, Murdoch University, Australia

Synergistic Effects of Polyphenol- and Omega-3-Rich Dietary Patterns on Mitochondrial Health and Biological Ageing: Translational Insights from the AU-ARROW Cohort

Dr. Jiyun Ahn, Korea Food Research Institute, Republic of Korea

Healthspan Signals in Muscle: Tissue-Resolved Aging Clocks and Vitamin D Associations in Older Adults

Prof. Katherine Black, University of Otago, New Zealand

Omega-3 Supplementation to Support Lean Mass, Body Composition, and Healthy Longevity in Perimenopausal Women: A Randomised Control Trial

Asst. Prof. Vincenzo Sorrentino, National University of Singapore, Singapore

Promoting Cellular Energy Production for Slower Aging Combining Trigonelline and CoQ10

In addition to funding, the grant also offers valuable opportunities for professional recognition and networking with the broader nutrition and scientific community. The grants were presented at the 'Age Slower, Age Better: Advancing Healthy Longevity Across Asia Pacific' scientific symposium today, organized in partnership with A*STAR Institute for Human Development and Potential (IHDP), Singapore.

The symposium attracted over 180 academia and industry partners, including Prof. Johan Eriksson, Executive Director of A*STAR IHDP, and Prof. Kim Ji-Yeon of Seoul National University of Science and Technology, Korea, who served on the expert selection panel of the Nutrition Research Grant this year, and also delivered keynote presentations.

[1] UNFPA Asia-Pacific - Ageing: https://asiapacific.unfpa.org/en/topics/ageing

[2] Garmany A, Terzic A. Global Healthspan-Lifespan Gaps Among 183 World Health Organization Member States. JAMA Network Open. 2024;7(12):e2450241. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.50241.

[3] Bischoff-Ferrari HA, Gangler S, Wieczorek M, et al. Individual and additive effects of vitamin D, omega-3 and exercise on DNA methylation clocks of biological aging in older adults from the DO-HEALTH trial. Nature Aging. 2025;5(3):376-385. doi:10.1038/s43587-024-00793-y

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than EUR9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

About Nutrition Research Grant

The Nutrition Research Grant was established to support innovative, high-quality research that advances knowledge in the field of nutrition and its impact on human health in the Asia Pacific region. It is designed to encourage researchers, academics, and healthcare professionals explore new ideas, develop evidence-based solutions, and contribute meaningful insights that improve dietary practices, clinical outcomes, and public health strategies in the Asia Pacific population. The initiative places strong emphasis on research that addresses current and emerging challenges in nutrition, and the role of nutrition in overall health and wellbeing. Beyond supporting individual research projects, the grant aims to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and real-world application. By prioritizing studies with clear practical relevance, it ensures that findings can be translated into actionable recommendations for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the wider community.

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