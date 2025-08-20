DSW UnifyAI Emerges as the Operating System for Enterprise AI: Built in India, for the World.

India’s AI ambitions just got an enterprise-grade backbone. DSW UnifyAI sets the benchmark as a production-ready Operating System (OS) for AI, built in India for the world. It empowers organizations to unify models, data, and AI agents within a single governed environment, running entirely inside their own infrastructure. By combining OpenAI like flexibility with uncompromising security, compliance, and speed, it enables enterprises to take AI from pilot to production for real business outcomes. “The future of AI will not be defined by experiments at the edge, but by the foundations we put at the core,” said Sandeep Khuperkar, CEO and Founder of DSW. “Just as Linux became the backbone of modern computing, DSW UnifyAI aspires to be the backbone of enterprise AI - open, governed, and built for scale. Our belief is simple: AI must ultimately touch human life for the better, empowering businesses to innovate responsibly while ensuring technology uplifts society as a whole.” From Hype to Enterprise Reality Unlike platforms that address only fragments of the AI lifecycle, DSW UnifyAI unifies every stage from data ingestion and preparation to model development, deployment, monitoring, and continuous learning in a single governed environment.

All workloads run entirely within the customer’s infrastructure, whether on-premises, private cloud, or hybrid. This ensures complete control, eliminates data leakage, and meets the most stringent regulatory requirements. Compliance with ISO 42001, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR is built in, supported by role-based access, audit trails, explainability, and approval workflows that simplify enterprise accountability.

AI/ML Use Cases in Days and GenAI in Hours Powered by a library of 300 prebuilt GenAI agents and 25 proven AI/ML solutions, the platform enables AI adoption in record speed. Its domain-optimized accelerators cut time-to-value significantly, while multi-agent orchestration (A2A) transforms siloed pilots into enterprise-wide, high-impact workflows.

As Pritesh Tiwari, Founder and Chief Data Scientist at DSW, explains: “DSW UnifyAI is built for any industry, but in sectors where compliance and scale are mission-critical such as insurance, banking, financial services, and telecom, our vertical platforms deliver rapid, measurable outcomes. At its core, the platform brings AI closer to the data, enabling enterprises to operationalize intelligence securely with no compromise on sovereignty or trust.” Built in India, for the World.

The DSW UnifyAI platform is evolving on a journey to redefine enterprise AI with the Operating System for AI-built in India, trusted globally, and designed to enable enterprises to operationalize AI securely, measurably, and at scale.

About DSW (Data Science Wizards): DSW is a global pioneer in AI-led digital transformation, empowering enterprises to unlock the true potential of artificial intelligence. At the core is DSW UnifyAI, a purpose-built platform that is changing the game by becoming the Operating System for AI. It brings innovation to production in a predictable, secure, and enterprise-ready way, delivering end-to-end AI lifecycle management, governance, integration, and vertical accelerators that transform AI from pilots into real business outcomes at scale. With deep industry expertise and a collaborative approach, DSW enables insurers, banks, healthcare providers, retailers, and telcos to scale AI faster, optimize operations, and drive meaningful digital transformation.

