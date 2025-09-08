DU Digital Global Launches 'DuVerify' to Bring Instant, Secure Verification for Tenants and Domestic Staff

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 8: DU Digital Global, also known as DU Global, a leading provider of visa, biometric, and verification services, today announced the launch of DuVerify, a digital-first platform designed to deliver fast and reliable background checks on tenants, drivers, maids, and nannies.

With rising demand for secure homes and workplaces in India's urban centers, DuVerify provides a convenient way for households, landlords, and employers to verify identities and backgrounds within 4 to 6 hours, helping reduce risks and improve peace of mind.

Key Features of DuVerify

Fully digital process: Verifications can be initiated and completed entirely online.

Flexible verification tiers: From Basic identity and criminal record checks to Premium packages that include income verification, ITR records, and even Interpol screening.

Actionable, easy-to-read reports: Delivered with a verification score and detailed findings to support quick, informed decisions.

Secure and private: All data is handled under strict security and privacy protocols.

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Dharmani, CEO of DU Global, said, "DuVerify addresses a pressing urban challenge: how to trust the people we welcome into our homes and properties. By combining speed with transparency, we've built a service that makes verification effortless, so families and landlords can focus on what matters most - safety and peace of mind."

DU Digital Global or DU Global, headquartered in New Delhi, operates across 6 countries and provides end-to-end solutions in visa facilitation, biometric enrollment, workforce mobility, and verification services. The company partners with governments, embassies, and enterprises worldwide to deliver secure, seamless cross-border solutions. The company is publicly listed on the National Stock Exchange under the ticker DUGLOBAL.

