DU Digital Global Launches 'DuVerify' to Bring Instant, Secure Verification for Tenants and Domestic Staff

DU Digital Global Launches 'DuVerify' to Bring Instant, Secure Verification for Tenants and Domestic Staff

ANI
Updated At : 04:30 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 8: DU Digital Global, also known as DU Global, a leading provider of visa, biometric, and verification services, today announced the launch of DuVerify, a digital-first platform designed to deliver fast and reliable background checks on tenants, drivers, maids, and nannies.

With rising demand for secure homes and workplaces in India's urban centers, DuVerify provides a convenient way for households, landlords, and employers to verify identities and backgrounds within 4 to 6 hours, helping reduce risks and improve peace of mind.

Key Features of DuVerify

Fully digital process: Verifications can be initiated and completed entirely online.

Flexible verification tiers: From Basic identity and criminal record checks to Premium packages that include income verification, ITR records, and even Interpol screening.

Actionable, easy-to-read reports: Delivered with a verification score and detailed findings to support quick, informed decisions.

Secure and private: All data is handled under strict security and privacy protocols.

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Dharmani, CEO of DU Global, said, "DuVerify addresses a pressing urban challenge: how to trust the people we welcome into our homes and properties. By combining speed with transparency, we've built a service that makes verification effortless, so families and landlords can focus on what matters most - safety and peace of mind."

DU Digital Global or DU Global, headquartered in New Delhi, operates across 6 countries and provides end-to-end solutions in visa facilitation, biometric enrollment, workforce mobility, and verification services. The company partners with governments, embassies, and enterprises worldwide to deliver secure, seamless cross-border solutions. The company is publicly listed on the National Stock Exchange under the ticker DUGLOBAL.

Contact Details

Website: dudigitalglobal.com/tenant-and-domestic-help-verification

Customer Support: +91-7289000071

Email: info@dudigitalglobal.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

