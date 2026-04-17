Dubai-Based Music Distribution Company SOCO Du Announces Entry into Indian Market

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New Delhi [India], April 17: Dubai-based music distribution company SOCO Du has officially announced its expansion into the Indian market, marking a significant step in its global growth strategy. The company has confirmed that its operations in India will commence from March 2026, with a strong focus on empowering independent artists and music labels across the country.

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With the Indian music industry witnessing rapid growth in digital streaming and independent music production, SOCO Du aims to provide artists and labels with seamless access to global streaming platforms while maximizing their revenue potential.

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Officials from SOCO Du stated that the company is committed to simplifying music distribution and helping creators focus on their craft while the platform handles the complexities of digital release and monetization.

"India is one of the fastest-growing music markets in the world, and we see tremendous potential in supporting artists and labels here," said a spokesperson from SOCO Du. "Our mission is to help creators generate maximum revenues and achieve sustainable growth by making music distribution simple, transparent, and hassle-free."

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Through its technology-driven distribution system, SOCO Du will enable artists and labels to release their music across all major streaming platforms globally. The company also plans to leverage its partner networks in India to provide additional opportunities for artists, including marketing support, industry collaborations, and revenue optimization strategies.

"We want artists and labels to focus on creating great music while we take care of the rest," another official from SOCO Du added. "Through our partner ecosystem in India, artists will be able to access multiple growth opportunities and expand their reach across audiences worldwide."

The company's entry into India comes at a time when independent music is experiencing unprecedented growth, with streaming platforms driving global discovery for emerging talent.

With its launch in India, SOCO Du aims to become a key partner for artists and labels looking to distribute their music efficiently while unlocking new revenue streams in the digital music economy.

About SOCO Du

SOCO Du is a Dubai-based music distribution company focused on providing digital distribution, revenue optimization, and growth opportunities for artists and music labels worldwide. The company works with creators to ensure their music reaches global streaming platforms while offering industry support through its growing network of partners.

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