DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Dubai-based Planets IX launches Business Pulse, introduces WHO Intelligence framework for Indian businesses

Dubai-based Planets IX launches Business Pulse, introduces WHO Intelligence framework for Indian businesses

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:43 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 31: Dubai-based Human Intelligence technology company Planets IX has launched Business Pulse, a free organisational assessment for founders and business owners, while introducing WHO Intelligence, a management framework designed to help organisations understand how decisions, responsibility and accountability actually move within a business.

Advertisement

The launch comes as many Indian founder-led businesses are entering a new phase of growth, where scaling operations, professionalising management and planning succession have become strategic priorities. While organisations today measure financial performance, productivity and customer outcomes with increasing sophistication, Planets IX believes one important dimension often remains invisible--how responsibility actually travels when decisions become uncertain.

Advertisement

According to the company, WHO Intelligence addresses this gap by shifting the focus from what decisions are made or why they are made to a more fundamental question: Who ultimately carries responsibility when the stakes are highest? The framework examines how trust, accountability and decision-making naturally flow across an organisation beyond formal reporting structures.

Business Pulse is the first publicly available application of this framework. Available free through Planets9.com, the assessment takes less than ten minutes to complete and provides founders with a structured view of how decisions move through their organisation, where accountability naturally concentrates and how the business behaves beneath its organisational chart.

Advertisement

Unlike conventional business assessments, Business Pulse does not generate scores, personality labels or comparative rankings. Instead, it is designed to help founders observe organisational behaviour objectively, providing a practical starting point for conversations around delegation, leadership and long-term organisational scalability.

"Businesses spend enormous effort understanding what decisions need to be made and why they should be made," said Manish Goyal, Founder of Planets IX. "But before every important business decision has a why, it first has a who. In our experience, authority is often delegated much faster than responsibility. Understanding that hidden layer changes the way organisations think about leadership, accountability and sustainable growth."

The thinking behind Business Pulse is explored in Goyal's recently published book, Before WHY, There Is WHO, which examines the role of human decision-making, responsibility and organisational alignment in modern businesses. The company describes the book as the conceptual foundation of WHO Intelligence, with Business Pulse serving as its first practical implementation.

Business Pulse is available free of charge for founders and business owners at Planets9.com.

About Planets IX

Planets IX is a Dubai-based Human Intelligence technology company developing WHO Intelligence, a management framework focused on understanding how people, teams and organisations think, decide, align and perform under pressure. Through Business Pulse and its Human Intelligence Operating System, the company develops tools that help founders build stronger, better-aligned organisations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts