Dubai emerges as global centre of branded residences

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Dubai has officially claimed the title of the world's branded residence capital, redefining the global luxury real estate landscape where brand prestige, curated lifestyle, and long-term value increasingly outweigh traditional metrics like size and skyline views, the Gulf News reported.

Citing a new report by Betterhomes, Branded Residences: Dubai vs The World, The Gulf News added that the emirate's explosive growth in the branded residence segment, with more than 140 branded projects expected to be delivered by 2031, surpasses that of any other city globally.

This marks a 160 per cent increase in such developments over the past decade, the report added.

In 2024 alone, over 13,000 branded homes were sold in Dubai, generating Dh60 billion in transaction value--a 43 per cent year-on-year jump. Buyers are paying premiums of 40 per cent to 60 per cent over standard luxury properties, lured by offerings such as concierge services, capital appreciation, and the prestige of globally recognised brands.

"High-net-worth buyers are no longer just looking for property. They're investing in lifestyle, brand value, and long-term growth," said Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes, quoted the Gulf News.

"Dubai offers all three, and that's why it's outperforming legacy markets like London and Miami," he added.

Dubai's dominance goes beyond sheer volume. Its rise is anchored in strategic positioning, offering brand-driven luxury at competitive prices compared to other global hubs.

For example, while Miami's ultra-luxury properties, such as the Aston Martin Residences, reach up to Dh25,000 per square foot, Dubai offers similar brand cachet at more accessible rates. Bvlgari Residences are priced around Dh10,500 per square foot, and Bugatti-branded homes--despite commanding a 237% premium--remain within reach for global investors.

The report notes that factors such as tax advantages, competitive pricing, and higher growth potential compared to other markets give Dubai an edge.

In contrast, London's OWO Residences command up to Dh20,000 per square foot but are weighed down by high taxes and regulatory hurdles. Markets like Thailand and Spain, though appealing, lack Dubai's liquidity and investor-friendly environment.

Once dominated by hospitality giants like Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton, the branded residence space has evolved into a showcase for fashion houses, automotive brands, and wellness icons.

Dubai is leading this trend with projects such as Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, Armani Beach Residences by Arada, and Six Senses Residences by Select Group.

Top developers, such as Emaar, Meraas, and Nakheel, are also focusing on brand-centric communities that offer not just homes, but immersive lifestyle destinations.

With the MENA region projected to account for 25 per cent of the global branded residence market by 2030, Dubai is positioned at the forefront of this shift.

Dubai's real estate boom is about more than architecture and amenities--it's about identity. Buying a home in a branded development now means buying into a lifestyle. Whether it's the sleek sophistication of Armani, the exclusivity of Bugatti, or the elegance of Bvlgari, residents are aligning themselves with global icons.

That emotional and aspirational value is translating into financial strength. Branded residences now represent 8.5 per cent of Dubai's total real estate transaction value, with no signs of slowing down.

Dubai's branded residence market is no longer an emerging trend--it's the global gold standard. With a powerful combination of brand integration, investor-friendly policies, and lifestyle innovation, the city is shaping the future of luxury living. Developers, investors, and global brands are now looking to Dubai not just as a market, but as a model. (ANI)

