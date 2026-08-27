DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Dubai International Airport handles 31.5 mn passengers in H1; expects stronger H2

Dubai International Airport handles 31.5 mn passengers in H1; expects stronger H2

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:18 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled 31.5 million passengers in the first half of 2026 and expects stronger traffic momentum in the second half, supported by the recovery of airline networks and frequencies, rising international transfer traffic and easing travel advisories across key markets, according to a company statement.

Advertisement

According to the release, DXB recorded strong passenger processing times, with 98.98 per cent of departing passengers clearing passport control within 10 minutes, 98.95 per cent of arriving passengers completing passport checks within 15 minutes, and 99.34 per cent passing through security in under five minutes.

Advertisement

"While regional airspace constraints continued to influence traffic during the first half of the year, guest volumes increased steadily throughout Q2, rising from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June," DXB said in a release.

Advertisement

DXB handled 13 million passengers in the second quarter, taking its first-half traffic to 31.5 million, down 31.3 per cent from the same period last year.

Aircraft movements stood at 150,600 in the first half, a 32.1 per cent year-on-year decline, including 62,500 movements in the second quarter.

Advertisement

By the end of June, nearly 50 international airlines were operating from DXB, connecting the airport to 217 destinations across 99 countries. Load factors continued to improve, nearing 2025 levels as international connectivity expanded.

Cargo volumes fell 28.7 per cent year on year to 751,340 tonnes in the first half, including 351,716 tonnes handled in the second quarter.

The airport processed 30.3 million bags during the first half, down 28 per cent from a year earlier, including 12.7 million in the second quarter. The baggage mishandling rate was 2.7 per 1,000 passengers, below the global industry benchmark of around 4.9 per 1,000.

"Looking ahead, Dubai Airports anticipates stronger momentum in the second half of the year, supported by the ongoing recovery of airline networks and frequencies, rising international transfer traffic, easing travel advisories across key source markets, the winter schedule and Dubai's full calendar of global business, leisure and sporting events," DXB said in a release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts