Dubai Weekends, Bihar Classrooms: Paarush Jindal Builds a Digital Future for Underserved Children

The Year 11 student at Jumeirah College, Dubai, has trained 12 trainers through AI4Dreams and is preparing a computing and coding curriculum guide while raising funds to reach more communities.

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], October 28: For Paarush Jindal, a Year 11 student at Jumeirah College, Dubai, weekends bring an opportunity to connect his own education with the learning journeys of children thousands of kilometres away in Bihar.

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Every Saturday and Sunday, when he has a break from school, Paarush conducts online classes through his AI4Dreams initiative and interacts with the local trainers supporting students on the ground. Established in Darbhanga in collaboration with KCS Foundation, the initiative is now expanding its focus through trainer development, a forthcoming curriculum guide and partnerships with NGOs in neighbouring districts.

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“Every weekend, I have an opportunity to share what I know and learn from the children as well,” says Paarush Jindal. “My aim is to help them become confident with computers, ask questions without hesitation and discover the satisfaction of creating something themselves.”

Twelve Trainers Supporting Continued Learning

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Paarush has so far trained 12 trainers, who are now delivering in-person classes to children. Their involvement helps sustain learning locally, while his weekend sessions keep him connected with both students and trainers.

These regular interactions provide opportunities to discuss lessons, address difficulties and understand where learners need further guidance.

“I cannot be physically present in every classroom, but I can help prepare people who are,” Paarush says. “Training local trainers is an important part of this work because children need regular support. I want the learning to continue and grow within their own communities.”

For the children benefiting from the initiative, access to teaching and opportunities to practise can help make computing more approachable.

Renu Kumari, one of the beneficiaries of AI4Dreams, describes the confidence that comes with learning a new skill.

“When I learn something on the computer and then do it on my own, I feel proud,” says Renu. “If I find something difficult, I can ask questions and practise again. These classes make me curious about what else I can learn.”

A Curriculum Guide to Reach More Schools

Alongside the ongoing classes, Paarush is preparing a curriculum guide covering basic computing and basic coding. He plans to publish it soon and distribute it to neighbouring schools so that more underserved students can benefit from structured learning resources.

The guide is intended to support beginner learning and help teachers and trainers introduce computing and coding through a clear sequence of lessons.

“A child’s opportunity to learn should not depend on whether they live near our laboratory,” Paarush says. “Through this guide, I hope to share useful learning material with more schools and support the teachers who will help children take their first steps.”

The planned distribution marks an important next step for AI4Dreams: extending its educational resources beyond the students currently attending its classes.

Building Skills Within the Community

Dr. Pankaj Jha, Founder of KCS Foundation, says the initiative’s strength lies in sustained involvement and the development of people who can support learning locally.

“A laboratory creates access, but consistent teaching turns that access into meaningful learning,” says Dr. Jha. “Paarush continues to give his weekends, engage with the children and support the trainers. That continuity is essential.”

He adds: “Training 12 trainers builds knowledge within the community. It gives children access to people who can guide them regularly. The forthcoming curriculum guide can strengthen this work and help more schools introduce digital learning.”

For Renu, the encouragement to continue learning is an important part of the experience.

“I want to keep improving and become more confident using a computer,” she says. “It feels good when something that seemed difficult becomes something I can do.”

Partnerships and Fundraising for the Next Laboratory

Paarush is also collaborating with NGOs in neighbouring districts and has begun raising funds to establish an additional digital laboratory, aiming to bring learning opportunities to more students.

The expansion brings together several connected priorities: access to equipment, local teaching support and resources that educators can use consistently.

“Every new laboratory should come with a commitment to the children who will use it,” Paarush says. “My goal is to help create places where students can practise, explore their ideas and keep developing their skills.”

Dr. Jha believes the initiative demonstrates the value of sustained student leadership.

“Meaningful change grows through commitment and cooperation,” he says. “When young people work closely with communities, listen to their needs and remain involved, their efforts can create opportunities for many others.”

As AI4Dreams moves forward, Paarush’s weekends remain at the heart of its work. From his home in Dubai to classrooms in Bihar, he is helping build a growing network of students, trainers and partners—with the ambition of bringing digital education within reach of more children.

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