DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Ducon Infratechnologies Driving Performance with 77% Profit and 43% EBITDA Growth in FY25

Ducon Infratechnologies Driving Performance with 77% Profit and 43% EBITDA Growth in FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Ducon Infratechnologies Limited, (NSE Code: DUCON | BSE Code: 534674), one of the leading Fossil Fuel Clean Technology companies, driving India's transition to green energy have announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 &amp; FY25.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Ducon Infratechnologies Limited, (NSE Code: DUCON | BSE Code: 534674), one of the leading Fossil Fuel Clean Technology companies, driving India's transition to green energy have announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Advertisement

FY25

- Total Income of Rs 452.42 Cr, YoY growth of 7.84%

Advertisement

- EBITDA of Rs 31.47 Cr, YoY growth of 43.20%

- EBITDA Margin of 6.96%, YoY growth of 172 Bps

- Net profit of Rs 13.55 Cr, YoY growth of 77.66%

- Net Profit Margin of 2.99%, YoY growth of 118 Bps

Q4 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 119.33 Cr, YoY growth of 11.41%

- EBITDA of Rs 8.90 Cr, YoY growth of 19.16%

- EBITDA Margin of 7.46%, YoY growth of 49 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 3.61 Cr, YoY growth of 15.91%

- Net profit Margin of 3.02%, YoY growth of 12Bps

Commenting on the performance Mr. Arun Govil, Managing Director of Ducon Infratechnologies Limited said, "We are proud to report a strong financial performance for FY25, marked by significant improvements across all key metrics. The year witnesses our successful execution of projects and expansion into high-potential markets. Notably, our focused efforts on enhancing operational efficiency and prudent cost management have translated into a robust 43.2% increase in EBITDA and a 77.66% surge in net profit--clear indicators of our disciplined execution and strategic alignment.

This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and value creation. Our emphasis on streamlining operations, optimizing resource utilization, and maintaining financial discipline has played a pivotal role in strengthening profitability and reinforcing our growth foundation. As we move forward, we remain focused on seizing emerging opportunities, driving operational excellence, and delivering consistent value to our stakeholders"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts