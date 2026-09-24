Dudani Retail’s IPO to Open on September 25, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 10.54 Crore

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24: Dudani Retail Limited (“Company”), a Jaipur-based company engaged in the designing, manufacturing, sourcing and supply of apparel and related products, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Friday, September 25, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The Company is offering 36,36,000 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at an Issue Price of Rs. 29 per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs. 10.54 crore.

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Highlights :

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* Dudani Retail is raising Rs. 10.54 crore through an IPO at an Issue Price of Rs. 29 per Equity Share

* IPO proceeds to be utilised towards manufacturing facility expansion and upgradation, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, working capital requirements.

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* IPO will open on September 25 and close on September 29, 2026, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform

The full Issue Price of Rs. 29 per Equity Share is payable at the time of application. The market lot for the Issue is 4,000 Equity Shares, and retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots. Finshore Management Services Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the Issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the Registrar to the Issue.

The Company proposes to utilise Rs. 3.00 crore towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and Rs. 3.97 crore towards meeting its working capital requirements. Further, Rs. 0.79 crore will be utilised towards funding capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery for expansion and upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility, while Rs. 1.50 crore will be utilised towards general corporate purposes.

Commenting on the IPO, Mr. Akshay Dudani, Managing Director, Dudani Retail Limited, said, “The IPO marks an important milestone in our journey as we look to strengthen our position in the apparel market. Our focus on building Divena and expanding our women’s ethnic and fusion wear portfolio, alongside our manufacturing and marketplace-led operations, has created a strong foundation for growth. The Issue proceeds will support the expansion and upgradation of our manufacturing facility, strengthen working capital and reduce borrowings. We remain focused on enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our product portfolio and strengthening our presence across multiple channels.”

Dudani Retail has strengthened its financial performance over the last three years, In FY2024, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 2,513.10 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 99.38 lakh. In FY2025, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 2,528.75 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 177.92 lakh. In FY2026, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 2,458.76 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 190.13 lakh. In FY2026, the company achieved a profit after tax margin of around 7.73%.

With evolving fashion preferences, increasing adoption of online shopping and growing demand for ethnic and fusion wear, India’s apparel and lifestyle market continues to offer growth opportunities. Dudani Retail is positioned to build on its multi channel distribution network, in house manufacturing capabilities, own brand portfolio and licensed manufacturing relationships to expand its presence across the apparel and lifestyle market and create long term value for its stakeholders.

About Dudani Retail Limited

Incorporated in December 2015, Dudani Retail Limited is an apparel and lifestyle company engaged in the designing, manufacturing, sourcing and supply of apparel and related products. The Company operates through its own brands, licensed manufacturing arrangements with fashion and lifestyle marketplaces and a supply arrangement with a Quick Commerce Platform. Its own brand portfolio includes Divena for women’s ethnic and fusion wear, Millennial Men for men’s wear. The Company operates a manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and distributes its products through leading e commerce platforms including Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Tata Cliq, Snapdeal and its own brand websites. The Company is promoted by Mr. Akshay Dudani and Mrs. Charu Dudani.

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