Dudigital Global Limited Secures CPV Services Contract from Embassy of India, Kuwait

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 1: Dudigital Global Limited today announced that it has been awarded the contract for outsourcing of Consular, Passport and Visa services by the Embassy of India, Kuwait, following a two-stage competitive bidding process. The contract is valid for a period of three years, providing strong visibility on recurring revenues. This development strengthens the Company's growing presence in the Middle East and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for government outsourcing engagements.

Advertisement

Under the contract, the Company will deliver a comprehensive suite of consular services including passport issuance, renewal and reissue, visa processing and related services, OCI Overseas Citizen of India services, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), Surrender Certificates (SC), Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification, and document attestation and apostille services, supported by end-to-end digital application management and applicant support.

Advertisement

Kuwait Opportunity - Scale and Market Potential

Kuwait represents one of the most significant and high-volume markets for Indian consular services globally. Indians form the largest expatriate community in the country, with a population of over one million and growing steadily.

Advertisement

The Indian community accounts for approximately 21% of Kuwait's total population and around 30% of its workforce, with a significant presence across both skilled professionals and domestic segments. This drives steady demand for passport renewals, visa applications, document attestations and related consular requirements, resulting in a stable and predictable annuity like revenue stream for company.

This contract has a revenue potential of approximately Rs 90 crore over the three-year period, with additional upside driven by higher transaction volumes and value-added offerings

Commenting on these, Manoj Dharmani, Group CEO, stated, "This contract win is a moment of recognition, a reflection of our team's relentless execution, operational excellence, and the trust we have built with the Government of India over the years. Being declared the L1 most competitive bidder for this important engagement in Kuwait further reinforces our position as a preferred partner for Indian diplomatic missions globally.

The 3-year engagement offers strong revenue visibility and is expected to be a significant growth driver for the Company, with potential for multifold scale up over time, driven by service volumes and value-added offerings. We look forward to taking the next steps towards formalizing the partnership and supporting the Embassy in enhancing service delivery standards through efficient, secure and applicant centric solutions.

We are actively participating in similar opportunities across geographies, which provides a strong pipeline for future growth."

About Dudigital Global Limited

Dudigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL) is a leader in digital transformation for global mobility, expanding its footprint in consular and visa processing services worldwide.

We simplify international travel with seamless visa and eVisa services, acting as a trusted bridge between applicants and embassies. Beyond travel, we offer Citizenship, Residency, and PR through investment programs and provide end-to-end business setup solutions in the UAE's tax-free zones and mainland regions.

With a strong presence in India, Thailand, South Korea, Dubai, Bangladesh and more as we continue to set new benchmarks in visa facilitation and digital services.

For more information about DuDigital Global and its services, please visit www.dudigitalglobal.com

Source:

indembkwt.gov.in/index.php

gulfnews.com/world/gulf/kuwait/kuwait-home-to-over-1-million-indians-20-of-population-1.500208754

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)