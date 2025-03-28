DuDigital Global Ltd Appointed as Designated Agency for South Korea Group Visa Applications

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 28: DuDigital Global Ltd is proud to announce its appointment as a Designated Agency for processing Group Visa Applications to the Republic of Korea. This prestigious designation empowers DuDigital Global to facilitate streamlined group visa submissions directly at the Embassy of South Korea in New Delhi.

"We are honored to be recognized as a trusted partner by the Embassy of South Korea. This designation is a testament to our consistent efforts in simplifying global travel and delivering secure, seamless visa services across borders," said Manoj Dharmani, Group CEO of DuDigital Global Ltd.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening global mobility services and diplomatic facilitation.

Key Highlights of the Group Visa Program:

* Submission Point: Direct submission at the Embassy by DuDigital Global

* Simplified Minimum Requirements

* Express Visa

* Eligibility: Groups from anywhere in India may apply through the Delhi route

* Group Size Requirements:

* Minimum: 1 Leader + 5 Members (6 total)

* Maximum: 1 Leader + 49 Members (Multiple groupings allowed)

* School Groups also welcome

Required Documentation:

Please contact our sales team for a full list of required documents and assistance in preparing your application.

DuDigital Global Ltd, a publicly listed company on the NSE, continues to expand its footprint in consular and visa processing services across multiple geographies. This new role as a designated visa facilitator for South Korea affirms our dedication to operational excellence and international cooperation.

For inquiries or to initiate a group visa application, please contact:

Email: southkorea@dudigitalglobal.com

Website: www.dudigitalglobal.com

