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Home / Business / Dumarey India Celebrates Inauguration of Indian Corporate Office in Gurugram, Reinforcing Global Commitment to Sustainable Mobility and Innovation

Dumarey India Celebrates Inauguration of Indian Corporate Office in Gurugram, Reinforcing Global Commitment to Sustainable Mobility and Innovation

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ANI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 4: Dumarey India officially marked the inauguration of its new corporate office today at an exclusive evening themed “An Evening of Leadership, Innovation & Collaboration,” held at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Gurugram, Haryana.

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The gathering brought together global executives, key automotive industry partners, customers, and media stakeholders to celebrate a pivotal milestone in the company's expansion and its growing commitment to India's automotive and engineering ecosystem.

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The ceremony commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ritual, followed by cultural performances, strategic leadership addresses, and an engaging media session.

A key highlight of the evening was a comprehensive presentation by Mr. Pierpaolo Antonioli, Chief Technology Officer of Dumarey Group, who provided insights into the Group's global journey, business portfolio, technological capabilities, and strategic vision. His presentation showcased Dumarey Group's expertise in advanced propulsion systems, transmission technologies, and innovative mobility solutions, highlighting its commitment to shaping the future of sustainable transportation.

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Mr. Guido Dumarey, Owner of Dumarey Group, joined Mr. Pierpaolo Antonioli and Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, Head of Dumarey India, in unveiling the company's future-focused initiatives aimed at transforming the regional and global mobility landscape.

Emphasizing the strategic significance of the Indian market, Mr. Guido Dumarey, Owner of Dumarey Group, stated:

"India represents one of the most vibrant, rapidly expanding automotive and engineering ecosystems in the world. Our investment in this state-of-the-art facility reflects our long-term commitment to ‘Driving Tomorrow Together.’ By combining European engineering excellence with India's exceptional technical talent and robust manufacturing capabilities, we are accelerating the transition toward cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable powertrain solutions."

Highlighting domestic operations and strategic vision, Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, Head of Dumarey India, added:

"The launch of our Gurugram facility is a testament to our dedication to delivering localized, customer-centric engineering solutions. With our talented domestic workforce and strong supplier relationships, Dumarey India is uniquely positioned to address the evolving demands of our original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners. Today marks not just the inauguration of an office, but the beginning of an era of collaboration, agility, and sustainable technological leadership in India."

The evening concluded with an exclusive media interaction, one-on-one executive interviews, and a networking dinner, providing an opportunity for industry leaders, partners, and stakeholders to exchange perspectives and explore future collaborations.

About Dumarey Group

Dumarey Group is an independent global supplier focused on the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced propulsion systems, transmission technologies, and state-of-the-art mobility solutions. With a strong foundation in engineering innovation and technological excellence, the Group continues to develop solutions that support the evolving requirements of the global automotive and mobility industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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