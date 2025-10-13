Dun & Bradstreet Celebrates Marketing Excellence at the 2025 Marketing Mavericks Summit

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, successfully hosted the Marketing Mavericks Summit 2025 on August 22, 2025 at Hotel Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. Themed "The Changing Role of CMOs - Leadership Redefined", the event brought together some of the country's most visionary marketing leaders to recognize and celebrate those redefining the marketing landscape with innovation, strategy, and customer-centric thinking.

The summit featured a series of dynamic sessions including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and a compelling fireside chat titled "Building a Brand vs Building Revenue: Aligning Short-Term Wins with Long-Term Growth". Topics explored ranged from UX optimization and B2B relationship marketing to the growing intersection of technology, personalization, and storytelling in modern brand-building.

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of Dun & Bradstreet's latest special report, "Rethinking the Future of Marketing", which offers data-backed insights, case studies, and expert viewpoints on how marketing leaders are navigating change and driving growth in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. This report can be downloaded from the website of Dun & Bradstreet India (www.dnb.co.in).

Another major moment of the day was the celebration of the 2025 Marketing Mavericks, a distinguished group of CMOs and senior marketing professionals from high-growth companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic foresight, and innovation in their roles. Selected by a jury panel that included prominent advertising personality KV Sridhar (Pops), Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent Limited and veteran marketer Partha Sinha, Chairman, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI, the achievements of these Marketing Mavericks reflect the rising importance of marketing as a core driver of business transformation and competitive advantage.

"In today's dynamic business environment, CMOs are no longer just brand custodians--they are growth strategists, technology enablers, and experience architects," said Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet. "Through the Marketing Mavericks platform, we are proud to recognize the trailblazers who are not only delivering business impact but also reshaping the future of marketing in India."

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Dun & Bradstreet India is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

