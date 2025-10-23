Dun & Bradstreet Honours Public Sector Excellence at the PSU & Government Summit 2025

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, successfully hosted the PSU & Government Summit 2025 on 26th September 2025 at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi, under the theme 'The Digital State: India's Path to Prosperity'. The summit convened over 200 senior leaders from Central and State PSUs, government ministries, and industry experts to explore the transformative role of public sector enterprises in shaping India's digital and sustainable future.
The event featured a dynamic agenda of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, focusing on three core themes: Digital Governance, Tech Innovation, and Sustainability. Discussions delved into the integration of AI and data-driven governance, ethical considerations in digital transformation, and the evolving leadership mindset required to drive innovation and inclusive growth.
A key highlight of the summit was the launch of the 'Rethinking the Future of India's Public Sector' report, offering in-depth insights into the evolving role of PSUs in a digital-first economy. The report profiles over 300 Central and State PSUs and showcases award-winning government initiatives that are redefining governance, technology, and public service delivery.
The Public Sector Excellence Awards 2025, now in its 11th edition, recognized outstanding PSUs and ministries across sectoral and special categories. The awards were adjudicated by a distinguished jury comprising Neeraj K. Gupta, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance (DIPAM), Government of India and Deepak Shetty, IRS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Director General Shipping, Government of India. Award categories spanned key sectors such as coal, petroleum, power generation, financial services, and digital governance.
"India's PSUs are not just economic engines, they are catalysts of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth," said Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO – India, Dun & Bradstreet. "Through this summit, we aim to spotlight the transformative potential of public sector enterprises and empower them to lead India's journey toward a $7.3 trillion digital economy."
The summit was supported by leading partners including NxtGen Cloud, Iron Mountain, New India Assurance and NMDC reflecting a shared commitment to digital transformation and sustainable development.
The list of 2025 Award Winners is given below:
Sr. No.
Sector
Award Winners
Central PSUs
1
Banks (Large)
State Bank of India
2
Banks (Mid)
Bank of Maharashtra
3
Coal
South Eastern Coalfields Limited
4
Contract & Construction and Tech. Consultancy Services
Solar Energy Corporation of India
5
Crude Oil
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited
6
Defence Production
Munitions India Limited
7
Fertilizers
National Fertilizers Limited
8
Financial Services
REC Limited
9
Heavy & Medium Engineering
Cochin Shipyard Limited
10
Hotel and Tourist Services
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited
11
Mining & Minerals
IREL (India) Limited
12
Non- Life Insurance
The New India Assurance Company Limited
13
Non-Ferrous Metals
National Aluminium Company Limited
14
Overall Maharatna CPSEs
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
15
Overall Miniratna I CPSEs
Airports Authority of India
16
Overall Miniratna II CPSEs
Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India
17
Overall Navratna CPSEs
Bharat Electronics Limited
18
Petroleum - Refinery & Marketing
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
19
Pharmaceuticals
Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
20
Power Generation – Conventional
NTPC Limited
21
Power Generation – Renewables
NHPC Limited
22
Power Transmission
REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited
23
Telecommunication & Information Technology
Railtel Corporation India Limited
24
Transport Services – Air
Airports Authority of India
25
Transport Services – Gas
GAIL (India) Limited
26
Transport Services – Rail
Container Corporation of India Limited
State PSUs
27
Construction
Gujarat Power Corporation Limited
28
Hotel & Tourism
Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited
29
Mining & Minerals
The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited
30
Oil & Gas
Gujarat State Petronet Limited
31
Power Distribution
Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited
32
Power Generation
Karnataka Power Corporation Limited
33
Power Transmission
Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited
Sr No.
Category
Initiative / Scheme / Mission
Ministries/Department
34
Digital Access for Literacy and Social Inclusion
PM eVIDYA
Ministry of Education, Government of India
35
Digital Economy & Payments
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)
36
Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity
India Stack – Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)
Digital India Corporation, MeitY
37
E-Governance & Citizen Services
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India
38
E-Governance & Citizen Services
Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP)
Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India
