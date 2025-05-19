Dun & Bradstreet India Unveils Strategic Insights for Indian Exporters Amid Global Trade Shifts

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Dun & Bradstreet India, a leading provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has released a new report titled 'Navigating the Fault Lines of Global Trade: An Indian Perspective,' offering a comprehensive analysis of the shifting trade landscape and its implications for Indian exporters.

As global trade tensions intensify and the United States recalibrates its economic engagement, the report reveals that the trade environment has changed significantly. Indian businesses need to be ready to mitigate rising risks while seizing newly emerging export opportunities.

Advertisement

Key Highlights of the Report:

* Trade Reset in Motion: Recent U.S. tariff actions mark a significant shift in global trade strategy, impacting a wide range of trading partners including India through broad, cross-border measures.

Advertisement

* Margins Under Pressure: Of India's 3,934 product lines exported to the U.S., over 3,100 now face a 10% flat tariff, and 343 are hit with a 25% rate. Sectors like iron & steel, machinery, textiles, and chemicals are the most exposed.

* Opportunities Taking Shape: The report identifies 360 high-potential products where India is well-positioned to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market. Big opportunities lie in specialty chemicals, pharma inputs, home textiles, and industrial components.

* Smart Product Strategy: Products are mapped into four zones--Sweet Spots, High Risk-High Reward, Margin Traps, and Non-Core to help businesses focus where it matters most.

"This marks an important shift in the global trade landscape," said Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet. "India is at a point where thoughtful, strategic steps can help turn current global changes into long-term success. As supply chains diversify and trade policies evolve, Indian exporters have a chance to strengthen their role in key sectors. To fully leverage this shift, India must adopt forward-looking strategies that balance risk management with market expansion, especially in margin-sensitive industries like specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and advanced manufacturing inputs."

The report can be downloaded for free from the website of Dun & Bradstreet India (http://www.dnb.co.in/)

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions in domains of finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information.

Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314099/5325415/DB_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)