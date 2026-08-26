DuPont to Showcase PPE Innovation and Integrated Protection Solutions at OGA 2026

Featuring the Malaysian debut of Tyvek® APX™ 400 and solutions designed for industrial workplace protection KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced its participation in Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) 2026, taking place from September 2-4, 2026, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

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Building on decades of expertise in personal protection, DuPont continues to develop advanced solutions that help address evolving workplace needs across demanding industrial environments.

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A key highlight at OGA 2026 will be the Malaysian debut of Tyvek® APX™ 400, a new innovation platform designed to support worker safety, comfort and productivity in challenging industrial environments. DuPont will also showcase Tychem® 6000 SFR, an Edison Award™-winning innovation, highlighting its continued commitment to innovation in worker protection.

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In addition, DuPont will collaborate with industry partners Bullard and PolyScientific to showcase integrated protection solutions designed to help address workplace safety concerns in oil and gas operations and other high-risk work environments.

"Protecting workers remains at the heart of our innovation efforts, and we recognize the growing importance of comfort in today's demanding work environments," said Be Ho Joo, Asia Pacific Tyvek® Sales Leader. "We remain committed to developing solutions that help address both protection and comfort needs for workers." Visitors can learn more about DuPont's latest products and integrated protection solutions at Hall 2, Booth #2201 during OGA 2026.

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For more information and updates, please visit: ppe.dupont.com.sg About DuPont DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

This information is based upon technical data that DuPont believes to be reliable. It is subject to revision as additional knowledge and experience become available. It is the user's responsibility to determine the level of toxicity and the proper personal protective equipment needed. The information set forth herein reflects laboratory performance of fabrics, not complete garments, under controlled conditions. This information is intended for use by persons having the technical expertise to undertake evaluation under their own specific end-use conditions, at their own discretion and risk. Anyone intending to use this information should first check that the garment selected is suitable for the intended use. The end-user should discontinue use of garment if fabric becomes torn, worn or punctured, to avoid potential chemical exposure. Since conditions of use are beyond our control, DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC AND ITS AFFILIATES MAKE NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ASSUME NO LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THESE PRODUCTS AND THIS INFORMATION. This information is not intended as a license to operate under or a recommendation to infringe any trademark, patent or technical information of DuPont or other persons covering any material or its use.

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