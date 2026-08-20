DUPR and Courtly Partner to Bring Verified Global Ratings and Level-Based Play to Every Court

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New Delhi [India], August 20: Courtly Technologies Private Limited, India's full-stack racquet sports technology and community platform, today announced a strategic partnership with DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating), the world's leading pickleball rating system. Under the partnership, Courtly now features official DUPR skill ratings alongside its tournament management system and consumer community app.

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The integration allows every match played on Courtly--whether in a Courtly-run tournament or a casual game logged through the app-- to feed directly into a player's official DUPR rating, with score submission from the tournament system automated end-to-end. For organizers and players alike, it bridges the gap between local play and globally recognized competitive standing.

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"This partnership puts a globally trusted rating system directly in the hands of every player on Courtly," said Tanishq Mahendru, Founder & Director of Courtly. "We've built Courtly as a full-stack platform -- tournaments, community, and now global ratings -- so that organizers and players never have to leave the ecosystem to get a real, verified sense of where they stand. This is a step toward making pickleball more structured, competitive, and accessible across India."

"By bringing DUPR's trusted rating system to Courtly's growing community, we're making it easier for players to track their progress, compete, and connect with the broader pickleball community in India and across Asia," said Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR.

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What the Partnership Brings to Courtly's Platform

- Native DUPR sync across Courtly's Tournament Management System (TMS) -- organizers running events on Courtly can submit matches to DUPR in one click, without manual entry or third-party tools.

- Official DUPR ratings inside Courtly's consumer community app, giving players a single, trusted number that reflects real match history rather than self-reported skill level.

- A foundation for fairer matchmaking across Courtly's community features, connecting players of comparable levels for more competitive, enjoyable games.

- Integration across Courtly's owned tournament and league properties, supporting DUPR-rated play at scale as these properties expand across Indian cities.

Level-Based Play, Built Into Every Game

At the center of the partnership is a more seamless way for players to find the right competition. With an official DUPR rating attached to every player, Courtly can surface opponents and partners with comparable skill levels, replacing guesswork and random matchmaking with a more consistent way to find competitive matches. Whether someone is creating a casual game through the app or an organizer is seeding brackets for a Courtly-run tournament, the same trusted rating now travels with the player everywhere on the platform.

That same approach extends to Courtly's tournament management software. Organizers can choose from 30+ competitive formats when structuring an event, giving tournaments the flexibility to match the format to the field, while DUPR ratings provide a trusted benchmark for placing players into brackets with comparable skill levels. The result is tournament software built for how competitive pickleball is organized: by format with a rating standard recognized around the world.

For a sport built on rapid, often self-organized play, that consistency matters: it turns "what level are you?" from a guess into a data point, and it gives every player -- from first-timers to competitive regulars -- a clearer path to fairer, more enjoyable matches.

India's Growing Pickleball Ecosystem

The partnership arrives as pickleball undergoes rapid, grassroots-driven growth across India -- new courts opening in cities large and small, corporate and community leagues forming, and a fast-expanding base of first-time players discovering the sport. Courtly has built directly into that grassroots wave, working with organizers, venues, and players at the local level while also building an infrastructure -- tournament software, rating integration, owned leagues -- that the sport needs to mature into a structured, competitive ecosystem. Courtly is available in 35+ languages and is designed to serve players and organizers across markets. The DUPR partnership is a foundational piece of that maturation: it gives India's fast-growing player base access to the same global rating standard used by competitive pickleball communities worldwide.

Download the Courtly app:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/mycourtly/id6746160674

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mycourtly.courtly&hl=en_IN

Website: www.mycourtly.com

About Courtly

Courtly is built around three core pillars:

- Tournament Management System (TMS): A B2B SaaS platform used by organizers to run tournaments end-to-end -- from registration and scheduling to a purpose-built game engine covering dozens of competitive formats, with DUPR score submission now fully automated.

- Consumer Community App: A player-first app for tracking matches, ratings, and progress, discovering games, and connecting with the wider pickleball and padel community -- with a "Venue Hub" architecture that lets venues run branded spaces inside a single, unified app.

- Owned IP Events & Leagues: A growing portfolio of Courtly-owned competitive and social properties -- including the Amateur Pickleball Tour, Minor League Pickleball India, Courtly Sundowners, Corporate Pickleball League, and Courtly City League -- bringing structured, high-production pickleball to cities across India.

Courtly has built an extensive network across the racquet sports industry, working closely with global associations and governing bodies, and continues to expand its footprint internationally.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), USA Pickleball (USAP), Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, and National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and Collegiate Pickleball, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

Media Contact

Priya Sharma

PRStorey Communications

priya@prstorey.com | +91-8240196169

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