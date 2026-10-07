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Home / Business / Durga Puja’s Faith, Devotion and Bengal’s Timeless Joy Come Alive in ‘Maa Ashbe’ by Maithili Thakur.

Durga Puja’s Faith, Devotion and Bengal’s Timeless Joy Come Alive in ‘Maa Ashbe’ by Maithili Thakur.

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PTI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 7: Maithili Thakur is a celebrated Indian singer & MLA from Alinagar, Bihar. Known for her soulful bhajans and devotional music, in India & abroad, she is now coming out with ‘Maa Ashbe’, a special Agomoni Song for Durga Puja. Created in collaboration with SastaSundar App, this original composition brings together many talented artists for the music video.

The song captures the anticipation, emotion, and profound sense of homecoming that accompanies Maa Durga’s arrival, weaving Maithili Thakur’s distinctive devotional musical expression with Bengal’s timeless festive spirit during Puja. ‘Maa Ashbe’ celebrates the very soul of Durga Puja, tracing the sacred journey from the artistry of Kumartuli, through the vibrant making of the pandals, to the ghats where the journey ends with teary goodbyes, & asking her to come back next year.

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The collaboration marks a new musical journey for Maithili Thakur, as she connects with Bengali audiences through a song dedicated to one of Bengal’s most beloved festivals.

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‘Maa Ashbe’ will be available on the SastaSundar Health & Happiness Podcast YouTube Channel & on Spotify.

Links: Maa Ashbe – Official Video | From Melody to Wellness | Maithili Thakur X SastaSundar APP Agomoni Song

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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