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Home / Business / Duroflex Unveils Great Comfort Fest with Hampers Worth up to Rs. 24,996 and Gold Vouchers up to Rs. 30,000

Duroflex Unveils Great Comfort Fest with Hampers Worth up to Rs. 24,996 and Gold Vouchers up to Rs. 30,000

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PTI
Updated At : 06:24 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Great Comfort Fest offers customers an opportunity to upgrade their sleep with complimentary wellness-focused hampers and additional rewards on higher-value purchases

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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This festive season, Duroflex, one of India’s leading sleep solutions brands, is bringing greater comfort and rewards to home upgrades with the Great Comfort Fest, its biggest festive offer of the year. Customers can unlock festive hampers worth up to Rs. 24,996, along with Gold Vouchers of up to Rs. 30,000 on eligible higher-value purchases across select Duroflex mattresses and products.

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Great Comfort Fest by Duroflex

Designed to add greater value to festive purchases, the offer brings together a range of sleep and comfort essentials, including pillows, comforters and the Duroflex Neuma Feet Air Massager. The festive hampers are structured across multiple purchase tiers, with benefits increasing as customers move up the range. The offer is applicable on select mattresses including the Back Magic range, Propel Plus and Airboost mattresses. The Festive Grand hamper includes two Duroflex Spine Contour Pillows, a Double All-Weather Comforter and a Duroflex Neuma Feet Air Massager. Adding another layer of value, customers making eligible higher-value purchases can unlock a Gold Voucher of upto ₹30,000.

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Commenting on the festive initiative, Mr. Ullas Vijay, CMO, Duroflex Limited said, “Festivals are increasingly becoming a time when consumers invest in their homes and make considered upgrades that enhance everyday living. At Duroflex, we see deep sleep as an integral part of that experience, and this festive season, we wanted to make the journey towards better sleep even more rewarding. Our festive offer brings together meaningful value through wellness-focused hampers and additional rewards on larger purchases, giving consumers more reasons to upgrade their sleep spaces this season.”

The offer also encourages consumers to explore Duroflex’s wider portfolio of sleep and comfort solutions, including mattresses, motion sofas, beds, recliners and accessories. As part of the festive proposition, customers can unlock greater value by building a larger purchase basket, with additional rewards linked to eligible invoice values.

The festive offer is applicable on eligible purchases made through Duroflex Experience Centres, the Duroflex website and authorised Duroflex Experience Hubs. With the festive season being an important period for home upgrades, Duroflex’s latest offer aims to make investing in better sleep a more rewarding part of the celebrations, bringing together comfort, wellness and added value for consumers.

About Duroflex

Duroflex, one of the three largest mattress companies in India, offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners and sleep accessories with 60 years of experience and innovation. Backed by research, the brand today offers sleep and comfort solutions for consumers across the country. Its mattress range - Duropedic, one of India's leading ranges of orthopedic mattresses – has been recommended by doctors at the National Health Academy (NHA).

The brand has an extensive retail distribution network of 82+ COCO stores and 5000+ trade partners. With an expanding footprint and strengthened omni-channel presence, Duroflex is introducing solutions in sleep and furniture technology to elevate modern living. The product portfolio has been envisioned to ensure that customers are provided with quality sleep and comfort solutions.

To know more visit - www.duroflexworld.com and mysleepyhead.com | Follow us on @duroflexworld and @sleepyheadhq

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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