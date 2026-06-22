Duville Estates Unveils its Design-Thinking IP Entrenched in Timeless Presence and Space Efficiency

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: As real estate developments evolve and architectural trends come and go, Duville Estates is strengthening its commitment to a philosophy that places longevity, purpose, and human experience at the heart of every development.

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For the company, design is not merely an exercise in aesthetics. It is a way of thinking. At its core, design thinking begins by asking a fundamental question: What should a building do for the people who live in it? The answer shapes every aspect of development from planning and spatial design to functionality, community engagement, and long-term relevance.

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This approach is guided by a legacy that stretches back to 1810. For over two centuries, the Dubash family has built businesses grounded in trust, integrity, and a commitment to delivering value beyond expectation. Those principles have endured across generations, industries, and economic cycles, forming the foundation upon which Duville Estates operates today.

Rather than following architectural design tied to a particular era, Duville Estates embraces the concept of timeless design enveloping both form and function creating Luxury homes and communities that remain relevant, adaptable, and desirable for years to come. The company believes that truly successful developments are those that continue to enhance living long after they are completed.

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The philosophy is increasingly relevant as Pune's eastern corridor emerges as one of the city's most promising growth destinations. Driven by infrastructure development, commercial expansion, and changing lifestyle aspirations, the region presents an opportunity to create communities designed not just for today's residents, but for future generations as well.

Duville Estates is actively evaluating opportunities to expand its brand in the most relevant micro markets in East Pune and other strategic locations across Maharashtra as part of its long-term growth vision. Every future development will continue to be guided by the same principles that have shaped the organisation for generations thoughtful planning, enduring value, and a deep respect for the communities it serves.

Commenting on the company's approach to design and development, Mr. Tushad B. Dubash, Director, Duville Estates, said, "The buildings we admire most are often those that continue to remain relevant decades after they were created. That is because they were designed with purpose, not just for a moment in time. At Duville Estates, we believe good design should improve how people live, adapt to changing needs, and continue creating value long into the future. Every decision we make is guided by our building ideology. 'To Build is Temporary. To Create is Forever' is more than a statement it reflects how we approach development. Construction may have an end date, but the impact of a thoughtfully designed community can last for generations. Our focus is on creating homes that people are proud to call home today and will continue to cherish tomorrow."

As Duville Estates enters its next phase of growth, the company remains focused on creating developments that combine thoughtful design, enduring quality, and a long-term vision continuing a legacy that has been shaped over 215 years and remains firmly focused on the future.

About Duville Estates

Duville Estates is a renowned real estate developer operating in Mumbai and Pune. Recognized for delivering high-quality residential and commercial properties, the company is committed to creating responsibly designed living spaces through distinctive building design, modern amenities, and a customer-first approach. The company has been responsible in transforming the urban landscape through the creation and delivery of benchmarks in the markets it operates in.

Its 'Design-Thinking' processes and application reflect its commitment and planning that goes into the building elevation design, the master plan and the residential community design that deliver exceedingly well-planned residential developments. The 'Design-Thinking' process also reflects the research and customer need by delivering higher efficiency within the apartment and the lifestyle amenities that are a reflection of its customer-first approach.

Driven by the core values of ethics, trust, and transparency, Duville Estates focuses on exceeding customer expectations. Its flagship 31-acre micro-township, Riverdale, exemplifies this vision with the delivery of 9 independent towers in Riverdale Heights, Riverdale Residences, and Riverdale Suites, as well as upcoming projects independent towers in Riverdale Grove stated for possession and four additional independent towers at Riverdale Grand.

Duville Estates practices a higher consciousness towards sustainability with the 1st phase of Riverdale having achieved an IGBC Gold Certification and the 2nd phase being awarded a Platinum Certification by ASSOCHAM - GEM (Green Energy Management), the highest green building certification, making it one of the very few Five-Star Pre-Certified residential projects in Pune.

www.duville.com

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