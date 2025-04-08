DWP Prive Brings Together the Best in the Wedding Industry at Cinnamon Life, Colombo

PNN

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 8: QnA International's exclusive DWP Prive, the limited edition of one of the most distinguished B2B wedding events, is set to convene for its industrial meet in Sri Lanka at the magnificent Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams, on April 9. While the event highlights Sri Lanka's stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, it also serves as a networking space for global industry leaders to connect, exchange insights, and explore new opportunities in the luxury wedding sector.

Industry veterans from across the world will be present, sharing their expertise and years of experience with the community. Preston Bailey, President of Preston Bailey Designs, USA, the legend, will kick off DWP Prive with a bold and unfiltered keynote, Pillow Talk: Shedding Light on Issues No One Wants to Talk About. His thought-provoking session will tackle the hidden challenges, candid realities, and behind-the-scenes truths of the luxury wedding industry--reimagining the way we think, create, and celebrate.

Iterating Sri Lanka as the popular hub for Indian weddings, renowned wedding designer, Sumant Jayakrishnan, Founder, of Scenografia Sumant, India, shared, "Colombo really has the best of both worlds of both India and the Far East. The warm hospitality, the innate friendliness, the spirit of good cheer, and the loving bonhomie, all within a lush and tropical landscape, are unmatched. The wide range of luxe hotels and resorts reflects a very individual and sophisticated approach to architecture, landscaping, and healing. I have now been a participant on and off at the international DWP's since 2015 and have always enjoyed the wide range of people representing the far reaches of the world, their varied and different approaches to the world of weddings, and the breadth of rich experiences that all have shared unconditionally, and with a lot of care and love. These interactions have enriched my personal world beyond description."

Cyrielle Mohara, Founder & CEO, of Chic & Co., China, is exploring Sri Lanka as a venue for celebratory events and learning about industry developments. She is interested in "the conversations shaping the future of weddings, discovering a new location to propose, to hear more about AI in weddings, and seeing how the industry trends are changing according to the target market."

Aarti Manocha, Founder & Managing Director of Milestones to Memories Pvt. Ltd, India, talks about Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams, and its exceptional management: "This iconic hotel embodies the essence of Sri Lankan hospitality, blending sleek modernity with warm elegance. I'm thrilled to be a part of DWP Prive 2025, where the creme de la creme of the wedding industry will converge to shape the future of luxury weddings. I expect inspiring conversations, innovative ideas, and unparalleled networking opportunities. As a speaker, I'm looking forward to sharing my insights and learning from fellow experts while connecting with esteemed wedding planners, designers, and connoisseurs. I hope together we'll redefine the art of luxury wedding planning."

Joining from Africa, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO of Zapphaire Events, and Adeola Okeshola, CEO of 2706 Events, explore Sri Lanka as one of the most coveted destination wedding locations. As a first-time attendee, Funke says on DWP Prive, "My expectation is to make new friends, enjoy the conversations while learning about new trends, new business ideas, and how I can move my business forward to be positioned for the new and emerging clients that require our services. Technology for efficiency and innovation, personalization, and immersive experiences will be shaping the event wedding industry, and I look forward to being a part of these talks."

Adeola Okeshola expects DWP Prive 2025 to be a game-changer in the luxury wedding industry. "I'm looking forward to connecting with like-minded professionals, speaking & learning about the latest trends and innovations, and exploring opportunities for collaboration. The event's focus on shaping the future of weddings aligns with my passion for delivering exceptional wedding experiences," she says.

Padmi Fernando, Director, of Business Development Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, said, "We are thrilled to have Cinnamon Life as the host hotel for the DWP Prive, an event that brings together the world's most influential minds in curating iconic destination weddings. Hosting this in Sri Lanka is a testament to the country's rising appeal as a premier wedding destination, and we see this as a pivotal moment to position Colombo and Cinnamon Life at the heart of extraordinary destination weddings in the region."

Lastly, Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, highlighted the significance of DWP Prive, "With the global market for destination weddings expected to exceed USD 420.72 billion by 2030, this exclusive gathering of industry leaders presents a tremendous opportunity for the weddings and celebrations industry. We're pleased with the tumultuous welcome the event has received from our partners and industry associates."

