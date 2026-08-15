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Home / Business / E20 alone not responsible for mileage changes; driving, maintenance also key factors: Govt

E20 alone not responsible for mileage changes; driving, maintenance also key factors: Govt

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ANI
Updated At : 10:03 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The government on Saturday said E20 petrol alone cannot be held responsible for changes in vehicle mileage, stressing that real-world fuel economy depends on several factors, including driving habits, traffic conditions, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure and use of air conditioning.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while highlighting multiple factors that determine the mileage delivered by a vehicle.

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"Mileage depends on more than fuel alone. Driving habits, traffic, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure and AC usage all play a role," the ministry said.

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"E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while real-world mileage depends on the overall driving and vehicle conditions," it added.

The government's latest clarification comes amid continuing concerns among motorists over the impact of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol on mileage, vehicle performance and compatibility.

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The government has previously acknowledged that some vehicles may experience a 3-5 per cent reduction in fuel economy with E20, while maintaining that real-world mileage is also influenced by several driving and vehicle-related factors.

The government and state-run oil marketing companies have also pushed back against broader concerns over alleged widespread fuel contamination.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum said nationwide testing found no evidence supporting claims of high chloride contamination or moisture in E20 petrol. More than 100 petrol samples from refineries showed chloride levels at or below one part per million, while ethanol samples from 80 distilleries and more than 80 E20 samples from depots and terminals recorded chloride levels below the prescribed limit of three ppm.

The oil marketing companies also said inspections of underground storage tanks at around 90,000 fuel stations found no water ingress. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said oil marketing companies conducted rigorous testing at retail outlets, with only a few cases of contamination detected. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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