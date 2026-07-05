E20 may reduce mileage, but won’t harm engines, say govt, auto makers

Amid mounting concerns over the nationwide rollout of E20 ethanol-blended petrol, the Centre and leading automobile manufacturers have asserted that while the fuel may marginally reduce mileage, there is no evidence that it damages vehicle engines, including older models.

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Seeking to allay public apprehensions, the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Heavy Industries, and Road Transport and Highways brought together major automobile manufacturers, who maintained that E20 fuel had undergone rigorous scientific testing before its nationwide introduction.

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Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, said extensive field data showed no E20-related engine issues even in vehicles that were not originally certified for the fuel.

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Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs), Maruti Suzuki, said that of the 2.84 crore vehicles serviced by the company during 2025-26, more than 1.5 crore were over three years old and not E20-certified.

“No cases of corrosion, abnormal wear and tear or reduction in component life attributable to E20 have been reported,” he said.

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Bharti acknowledged that E20 petrol has a lower calorific value than E10, resulting in a 3-3.5 per cent reduction in mileage — about 0.6 km per litre for a vehicle delivering 20 kmpl.

However, he said the impact was often outweighed by factors such as tyre pressure, driving habits and vehicle maintenance. He added that ethanol offered better acceleration, improved anti-knocking characteristics and lower emissions.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Country Head and Executive Vice-President Vikram Gulati said E20 was introduced only after extensive testing, including on older vehicles, and that certification followed internationally accepted UNECE protocols.

Describing ethanol as a “clean, high-performance fuel”, he said it had been used globally for decades, including in motorsports, and clarified that E85 dispensing stations were meant only for flex-fuel vehicles.

Former Engineers India Ltd CMD Vartika Shukla said the ethanol blending programme was backed by scientific evidence and global best practices, with E20 conforming to BIS standards and BS-VI emission norms. Hero MotoCorp Chief Business Officer Ashutosh Varma said the company’s service data had found no increase in vehicle damage associated with E20 fuel.

The clarification comes amid an ongoing debate over E20 petrol, with motorists raising concerns over fuel efficiency and compatibility after its nationwide rollout.

While the government has acknowledged a marginal drop in mileage due to ethanol’s lower energy content, it maintains the fuel is safe and key to reducing crude oil imports and vehicular emissions.