EAAA, Edelweiss' Alternatives Arm, Returns 100 percent Investor Capital from INR 7,250 Cr ESOF III; Ahead of Final Portfolio Exits

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: EAAA Alternatives, the alternatives arm of Edelweiss, today announced that the third series of its performing credit fund ESOF III, has returned the entire drawn investor capital, marking a significant milestone in the Fund's lifecycle. This significant development follows the successful exit of an INR 950 crore investment in a global agrochemical platform. The Fund continues to maintain two portfolio investments of the total 17 investments, both of which are performing in line with expectations and remain on track for realization, positioning the Fund for further value creation.

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With a fund size of INR 7,250 crore, ESOF III is one of the largest performing credit funds in India. The Fund has now realized approximately INR 8,700 crore through successful exits of 15 of its 17 investments, demonstrating the strength of its investment strategy and execution capabilities.

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The ESOF fund series provides flexible financing solutions to high-quality businesses, supporting a wide range of strategic requirements including acquisitions, growth capital, stake consolidation, refinancing, and other bespoke financing needs. The series target gross INR returns of 16-18 percent, and ESOF III remains on track to achieve its targeted performance.

Amit Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, EAAA Alternatives, said, "ESOF strategy has demonstrated over last 15 years that attractive risk adjusted returns along with strong cash yields can be generated in performing credit in India. We have experience of successfully investing across multiple credit and business cycles over the past 15 years.

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This milestone for ESOF III fund is a testimony to our disciplined underwriting, structuring expertise and continued focus on asset monitoring. We now have successful exits in 15 of the 17 investments and balance portfolio is also on track to deliver the target returns."

EAAA Alternatives is currently deploying capital through the fourth vintage of the performing credit strategy, investing in high-quality corporates across sectors through customized financing solutions designed to support growth and create long-term value.

About EAAA India Alternatives

EAAA, the alternatives arm of Edelweiss, is one of the leading, multi-strategy asset management alternatives platforms in India, in terms of assets under management (Source: CARE Report) with more than 15 years of experience of managing long term patient capital. With an AUM of INR 72,706 crore the platform focuses on providing income and yield solutions to its diverse global and domestic investor base through its key business verticals, including Real Assets and Private Credit. Supported by a team of 270+ professionals, including 80+ investment experts and a dedicated asset operating and management team of 60+ members, we combine deep investment expertise with hands-on asset management capabilities to deliver long-term value for our investors.

EAAA Alternatives has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore and on ground coverage through partners and relationship managers covering North America, Europe, Middle East, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

All figures as of March 31, 2026

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