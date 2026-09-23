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Home / Business / Eapro Global Limited Raises INR 400 million in Funding Round

Eapro Global Limited Raises INR 400 million in Funding Round

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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PNN

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23: Eapro Global Limited, a leading manufacturer of solar and power-backup solutions, including inverters, batteries and energy storage systems, today announced the successful closure of an INR 400 million (₹40 crore) funding round.

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The fundraise witnessed strong participation from a diversified group of institutional investors, family offices and marquee individual investors, reflecting growing investor confidence in Eapro’s business, growth prospects and its plans to access the public markets.

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Aarth AIF Growth Fund, NAV Bharat Investment Opportunities Fund, VentureX Fund, Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I, Juggilal Kamlapat Lakshmipat (JK Family Office), among others, participated in the round.

Kyro Capital Private Limited acted as the transaction advisor to Eapro for the fundraise, managing the transaction across investor identification, structuring and closure.

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Notably, the transaction will marks the first investment made by Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I, a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund managed by Kyro Asset Management Private Limited.

The fresh capital will support Eapro’s next phase of expansion, with a focus on scaling manufacturing capacity, strengthening technology capabilities and accelerating its presence across India’s rapidly expanding renewable energy and power-backup markets.

Eapro has demonstrated strong and consistent financial growth, supported by rising demand for its solar inverters, batteries and energy storage solutions. The company’s revenue increased from ₹199.61 crore in FY25 to ₹346.39 crore in FY26, reflecting a healthy growth trajectory. During the same period, EBITDA grew from ₹26.73 crore to ₹44.30 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased from ₹18.58 crore to ₹30.54 crore, underscoring the company’s improving operating scale and profitability. The company has continued to strengthen its balance sheet while investing in manufacturing capacity, product development and technology.

Eapro is now preparing for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), targeted for FY28, and is currently in discussions with prospective lead managers and investors as part of its preparations for the public listing.

Mr. Jagdeep Chauhan, MD, Eapro Global Limited, said “Energy storage systems and solar inverters are set to be at the very core of India’s energy future. As the country accelerates its transition towards renewable energy and greater grid resilience, the demand for reliable, indigenous power-backup and storage solutions will only intensify. This fundraise strengthens our balance sheet and positions Eapro to scale manufacturing capacity, deepen our technology capabilities, and capture this rapidly expanding opportunity. We are targeting our initial public offering for FY28 and are already in active discussions with lead managers and prospective investors as we prepare for that milestone.”

Mr. Aman Maheshwari, Founder & Fund Manager, Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I said, “We see tremendous structural growth ahead in sectors like energy storage systems and power-backup solutions, driven by India’s accelerating shift to renewable energy and the rising need for reliable, resilient power. Eapro is one of the leading manufacturers in this space, and we are proud to have exclusively advised the Company on this pre-IPO fundraise. This deal also will mark the first investment for Kyro India Opportunities Fund – I, and it sets the benchmark for the quality and rigor we intend to bring to every investment that follows. We are proud to stand behind Eapro as they chart their path to the public markets, and this is only the beginning of what we plan to build together.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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