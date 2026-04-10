Ear 360 Opens BestSound Centre in Jayanagar, Bangalore, setting a new standard in hearing care

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: Ear 360, in collaboration with WSA India, has officially opened its new BestSound Centre in Jayanagar, Bangalore. The centre marks a meaningful step forward in how hearing care is experienced in India, moving away from the clinical and towards the personal.

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Located at 499/97, Ground Floor, East End main Road, corporation colony, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Pincode-560041, the Best Sound Centre is Ear 360's flagship retail concept, designed to close the gap between clinical expertise and the kind of experience people expect from modern healthcare. The concept has been developed and refined over an extensive global testing and prototyping process, and its launch in Bangalore reflects a commitment to bringing that global standard to the Indian market.

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The need is significant. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 63 million people in India live with significant auditory impairment. Globally, more than 1.5 billion people live with some degree of hearing loss, 430 million of whom have disabling hearing loss. By 2050, that number is projected to rise to 700 million. Despite the scale of the challenge, access to care remains limited. Stigma, low awareness, and the perception that hearing aids are a last resort continue to keep people from seeking help.

The BestSound Centre is designed to change that conversation.

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Our customers have changed. Their expectations are higher, and they want experiences that feel personal, not clinical," said Mr. Avinash Pawar, CEO and Managing Director, WSA India. "This centre puts the consumer at the centre of the experience. It removes misconceptions, reduces stigma, and makes hearing care feel simple, transparent, and genuinely empowering. Hearing loss is still something we do not talk about enough. This space is one way of changing that."

The centre features an open, interactive layout with dedicated zones for diagnostics, counselling, product trials, and aftercare. At its heart is a distinctive circular sound pod in the reception area, where visitors can explore hearing solutions at their own pace, without the formality of a clinical appointment. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art hearing evaluation equipment, digital hearing aid fitting suites, and immersive sound zones that allow people to experience hearing solutions in real-life listening environments. Trained hearing care professionals guide each customer from initial assessment through to device selection and ongoing support.

A distinguishing feature of the BestSound Centre is access to WSA's two complementary hearing aid brands, Signia and Widex. Clinical research involving hundreds of listeners across a range of environments found that sound preference is a nuanced and personal choice, one that cannot be predicted by lifestyle or demographics alone. Signia's frequency-domain technology is built for clarity and speech understanding in noisy group settings, while Widex's time-domain technology is valued for its natural, nuanced sound in everyday listening environments. By offering both line of products, the BestSound Centre is equipped to guide each individual towards the technology that is right for them, from the very first fitting.

"We are very pleased to bring the BestSound Centre to Jayanagar together with WSA," said Mr. Samit Verma, Founder & CEO, Ear 360. "This collaboration has given us access to world-class audiological expertise and operational know-how, and together we have created something we believe will offer a genuinely different experience for people in Bangalore. We are proud of what we have built, and we look forward to welcoming our community through these doors."

The centre also reflects the evolution of consumer expectations in urban India. People today want to feel in control of their health decisions, not directed through them. To that end, the BestSound Centre has been built around discovery rather than consultation: integrated retail displays, immersive sound zones, and an open environment that encourages exploration. Regular hearing awareness events, product demonstrations, and community education programmes are planned to support early diagnosis and normalise proactive hearing care.

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