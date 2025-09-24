Earkart Limited IPO Opens on September 25, 2025

• Total Issue Size - Up To 36,49,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each • Fresh Issue - Up To 33,15,000 Equity Shares • Offer For Sale - Up To 3,34,000 Equity Shares • IPO Size - ₹ 49.26 Crore • IPO Price - ₹ 135 Per Share • Lot Size - 1,000 Equity Shares Mumbai – Earkart Limited (The Company, Earkart) is a technology-driven hearing healthcare solutions provider, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Thursday, September 25, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 49.26 Crore, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Advertisement

The issue size is 36,49,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with IPO Price of ₹ 135 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation • Non-Institutional Investors - 17,32,000 Equity Shares • Individual Investors – 17,32,000 Equity Shares • Market Maker - 1,85,000 Equity Shares The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized by the Company for capital expenditure requirements related to setting up the Shop-in-Shop business model in ENT/Ophthalmic clinics across India, establishing infrastructure for operational activities, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. The issue will open on September 25, 2025 and issue will close on September 29, 2025. The Lead Manager to the Issue is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Advertisement

Mr. Rohit Misra, Chairman and Managing Director of Earkart Limited expressed “At Earkart Limited, our mission has always been to make high-quality hearing healthcare solutions affordable and accessible to every corner of India. With our proprietary technologies such as the OMNI Audiometer, an extensive product portfolio under our EQFY, Fame, and Radius brands, and our growing Shop-in-Shop network, we have created a strong foundation built on innovation, social impact, and accessibility. Our partnerships with government bodies, supply through GeM and ALIMCO, and our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities further strengthen our commitment to delivering modern hearing solutions to underserved communities.

The funds raised will fuel our Shop-in-Shop expansion, strengthen infrastructure, and support working capital. This will help us scale faster, widen our reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and accelerate innovation — reinforcing our leadership in affordable, technology-driven hearing healthcare.” Mr. Deepak Sharma, Founder and Chairman of Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited said, We are glad to partner with Earkart Limited in its IPO journey. The company’s innovative, technology-driven approach to affordable hearing healthcare, combined with its strong government partnerships and expanding Shop-in-Shop network, positions it for significant growth. The IPO will provide the resources needed to expand its footprint into new markets, strengthen infrastructure, and accelerate product innovation — enabling Earkart to scale faster and deliver greater value to customers.

Advertisement

About Earkart Limited: Earkart Limited (The Company, Earkart) is a technology-driven hearing healthcare solutions provider, focused on making quality hearing aids and related products affordable and accessible across India. With strong government contracts, a growing Shop-in-Shop network, and its proprietary OMNI Audiometer, the company combines technology, accessibility, and social impact.

The company manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of modern hearing aids under its own brands—EQFY, Fame, and Radius—along with accessories, educational development kits, and mobility aids for the differently-abled. With a strong foothold in government supply through GeM and ALIMCO, and a rising presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Earkart combines affordability with innovation.

In FY25, The Company Achieved a Revenue of ₹ 4,310.62 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 976.27 Lakhs, & PAT of ₹ 688.17 Lakhs.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)