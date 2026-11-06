Early Diagnosis and Timely Vascular Intervention Key to Preventing Diabetic Foot Amputations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Delayed diagnosis and poor blood circulation can cause diabetic foot wounds to progress to severe infections and limb-threatening complications. Dr Apurva Srivastava, Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon and Director of the Non-Invasive Vascular Lab at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, emphasised the importance of early assessment and timely specialist referral to identify risks and guide treatment.

He shared these clinical perspectives at the Clinical Dinner Meet - Advancing Wound Care & Tissue Regeneration, organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), South Delhi Branch, under the Save the Limb India initiative, in collaboration with PACE and NoWound by Medvital.

“Diabetic foot complications require early assessment, particularly when nerve damage masks pain or poor circulation affects wound healing. Timely referral helps identify the underlying problem and determine whether vascular intervention is needed. Addressing these factors early can support treatment and help preserve the limb,” said Dr. Apurva Srivastava.

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Diabetes-related nerve damage can reduce sensation in the feet, leaving patients unaware of cuts, blisters and ulcers. Poor circulation can further delay healing, increasing the risk of infection and tissue damage. When vascular disease is present, procedures such as endovascular treatment or surgical bypass may be considered to restore blood flow, depending on the patient's condition.

“Early diagnosis and timely specialist referral are critical to preventing diabetic foot amputations. Regular foot assessments, prompt attention to wounds and timely vascular intervention can help prevent complications and preserve limbs. A coordinated approach involving vascular surgeons, diabetologists and wound-care specialists is equally important for effective treatment,” said Dr. M. K. Mudgal, President, IMA South Delhi Branch.

Treatment may also involve pressure offloading, infection control and appropriate wound care. For complex cases, coordination between vascular surgeons, diabetologists and wound-care specialists helps address both the wound and the factors affecting its healing. At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the Diabetic Foot Care Centre follows a multidisciplinary approach to preventing and treating diabetic foot conditions, including ulcers and infections. The centre also focuses on professional education and reducing amputations through prevention and appropriate treatment.

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The clinical meet also examined advances in wound-care technologies. Dr. Varun Gupta, CEO of Medvital, highlighted developments such as liquid bandages, advanced negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and extracellular matrix-based technologies.

Regular foot examinations and prompt medical attention for cuts, blisters, ulcers, skin discolouration or wounds that are slow to heal remain important for people living with diabetes. Early assessment can help identify complications and ensure appropriate treatment. Timely intervention by a Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon can prevent many precious limbs from amputation

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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