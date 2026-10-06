Earn More, Stay Flexible: AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account Emerges as a Smart Choice to Grow Your Money

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: When deciding where to allocate surplus funds, most individuals consider three primary options: a fixed deposit, a debt mutual fund or a savings account. AU Small Finance Bank is making a strong case for the third. Its savings account rewards customers with higher interest as their balance grows, credits interest every month and keeps every rupee available the moment it is needed.

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For individuals, families, professionals and business owners who hold surplus funds, this means one simple thing: your money can keep earning attractive returns without being locked away or exposed to market ups and downs.

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The Problem with Parking Money

Money that sits idle loses value as prices rise. To earn more, many people move their savings into fixed deposits or debt funds. These options have their place, but each comes with a trade-off.

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- Fixed deposits lock your money in for a set tenure. If you need it early, you may have to break the deposit and accept a penalty.

- Debt mutual funds are linked to the market. Returns are not assured, they can move up or down, and redemptions take time to reach your account.

A high-interest savings account removes these trade-offs. Your money stays safe, liquid and productive, all at once.

Savings Account vs Fixed Deposit vs Debt Fund: How They Compare

Here is how an AU Small Finance Bank savings account stacks up against other popular ways to park money:

If you want your money to earn well and stay within reach, an AU Small Finance Bank savings account gives you the best of both.

Higher Interest as Your Balance Grows

AU Small Finance Bank rewards customers who keep more with the bank. Savings account interest rates are slab-based, so the higher your balance, the higher the rate on that part of your money. This makes the account a smart home not just for everyday spending money, but also for surplus funds, business reserves and long-term savings you want to keep liquid.

Up to 7%* p.a. on large institutional balances. At the top of this structure, AU Small Finance Bank offers savings account interest of up to 7%* p.a. on eligible high-value balances. It is designed for businesses, institutions and high-net-worth customers who manage large sums and want them to earn strongly without giving up daily access. Their money stays in a savings account, available any day, while earning AU Small Finance Bank's highest savings account interest rate.

Interest is calculated on your daily closing balance, so every rupee earns for every day it stays in your account. To see how much your balance could earn, try the free savings account interest rate calculator, and check the latest slabs on the savings account interest rates page.

Interest Every Month, Not Every Quarter

Many banks credit savings account interest once a quarter. AU Small Finance Bank credits it every month. Once interest is added, it becomes part of your balance and starts earning too. Over a year, this monthly boost helps your money grow faster and gives you a steady flow of income.

Who Can Benefit Most

- Business owners and professionals who hold working capital or reserves and need them available at short notice

- Families and individuals with surplus savings who want better returns without locking money into a fixed tenure

- Salaried earners building an emergency fund that must stay ready for use

- Senior citizens who value safety, steady monthly interest and easy access over market-linked returns

Open Your Account in Minutes

You can open a digital savings account from your phone with no queues, no forms and no branch visit:

1. Visit the AU Small Finance Bank website or download the AU 0101 app.

2. Enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number and PAN details.

3. Complete a short video call with a bank official (Video KYC).

4. That's it. Your account is ready to use.

Any Indian citizen aged 18 or above with valid KYC documents can apply. You can also visit your nearest branch or call customer care for help.

Bank Anytime with the AU 0101 App

The AU 0101 mobile banking app puts your savings account in your pocket, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With more than 180 services in one app, you can:

- Check your balance, track interest and download statements

- Send money through UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS

- Pay bills and set up autopay

- Open a fixed deposit or recurring deposit, or invest in mutual funds

- Manage your debit card, set limits and block it instantly if lost

Your money stays protected with two-factor login, face unlock and fingerprint security.

A Savings Account for Every Need

AU Small Finance Bank offers a range of savings accounts, from premium accounts like AU Royale and AU Platinum to accounts designed for professionals, farmers, families and children. Every account comes with the AU 0101 app, monthly interest credit and full digital banking. Explore all options on our savings account for every need

- AU Royale Savings Account for Chartered Accountants and for Company Secretaries, made for working professionals.

- AU Ivy and AU Eternity savings Account offers premium banking with special privileges.

- AU Platinum Savings Account offers extra features for everyday banking

- AU Platinum World Savings Account offers for customers who bank across borders

- AU Value Savings Account offers simple, everyday banking

- AU Kids Savings Account, helping children learn to save early

- AU BSBDA Savings Account offers basic banking for everyone

Your Money Is Safe with Us

AU Small Finance Bank is a Scheduled Commercial Bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Deposits in your savings account are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), as per its rules. Unlike market-linked options, your savings account balance does not change with market movements.

Why Choose an AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account

- Higher interest as your balance grows

- Interest credited every month

- No lock-in and no market risk

- Money available anytime through the app, UPI or branch

- Account opening in minutes with Video KYC

- Deposits insured by DICGC, as per its rules

Disclaimer

*On account balances from INR 100 Crores to less than INR 750 Crores. *Rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of AU Small Finance Bank. T&C Apply. For latest rates, visit: www.au.bank.in

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