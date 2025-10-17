DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Earn Rs 40 lakh in 15 years via post office PPF scheme; here is the math

Earn Rs 40 lakh in 15 years via post office PPF scheme; here is the math

Backed by the Government of India, it offers a secure option for long-term goals like retirement or children’s education

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minimum investment starts at just Rs 500 per year, making it accessible to all. Photo for iStock
Advertisement

The Public Provident Fund (PPF), offered by India Post office, remains a top choice for risk-averse investors.

Advertisement

With a monthly deposit of Rs 12,500 (Rs 1.5 lakh annually), savers can build a tax-free slab of approximately Rs 40.68 lakh over 15 years, earning around Rs 18.18 lakh in interest at the current rate of 7.1% pa.

Advertisement

The PPF enjoys EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) status: investments are tax-deductible under Section 80C and both interest and maturity amounts are tax-free.

Advertisement

Backed by the Government of India, it offers a secure option for long-term goals like retirement or children’s education.

Minimum investment starts at just Rs 500 per year, making it accessible to all.

Advertisement

Public Provident Fund (PPF), offered by India Post (Post Office).

Monthly investment:

Deposit Rs 12,500 per month (i.e. Rs 1.5 lakh annually – the maximum allowed)

Investment tenure:

15 years (mandatory lock-in period). Can be extended in blocks of 5 years.

Interest Rate:

Currently 7.1% per annum (compounded annually), fixed by the government.

Total investment:

Over 15 years, the investor deposits a total of Rs 22.5 lakh.

Maturity amount:

After 15 years, the maturity corpus is approximately Rs 40.68 lakh.

Interest earned:

Around Rs 18.18 lakh is earned as interest over the tenure.

Tax benefits (triple exemption):

Investment qualifies for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Interest earned is completely tax-free.

Maturity amount is also fully exempt from tax.

(This is known as EEE – Exempt, Exempt, Exempt status.)

Minimum investment:

Start with as low as Rs 500/year. No minimum monthly requirement.

Security:

The scheme is backed by the Government of India, offering sovereign guarantee.

Ideal for risk-averse investors looking for safe and steady returns.

Best use cases:

Suitable for long-term goals like:

Retirement planning

Children’s education

Building a tax-free corpus over time

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts