EaseMyTrip announces ‘Big Travel Days Sale’ with offers across flights, hotels and holidays

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has announced its much-awaited ‘Big Travel Days Sale’, running from September 9 to September 12, 2026. With the festive and holiday travel season approaching, the campaign brings together offers across key travel categories for travellers planning everything from family holidays and leisure getaways to longer domestic and international vacations.

The ‘Big Travel Days Sale’ brings a range of exclusive offers across:

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--Flights: Up to 12% OFF*

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--Hotels: Up to 60% OFF *

--Holidays: Starting from INR 10,999*

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--Bus: Up to INR 1000 OFF*

--Cabs: Up to INR 2000 OFF*

Customers can avail the benefits using the promo code ‘EMTRUSH’ while booking through EaseMyTrip's website or mobile application.

Travellers can also unlock additional savings through exclusive offers from select banking partners, including Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, DBS Bank, and IDBI Bank, along with curated benefits from partner brand Qorum Watches.

The sale will feature offers across a wide network of airline partners, including Air Astana, Air India, Air India Express, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, Fly91, Myanmar Air, Nok Air, and Riyadh Air, giving travellers more options across key domestic and international routes.

A handpicked collection of hotel partners offering exclusive discounts includes 7 Apple, AM Kollection, Amritara, Bloom, Byke, Clarks, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, ECKO, ECO, Elivaas, Ginger, Gostop, Justa, Lalit, Lemon Tree, Le Roi, Lords, Neemrana, One Earth, OTHPL, OYO, Pride, Regenta, Renest, Shrigo, Spree, Starlit Suite, Sterling, Suba Group, The Fern, Treebo, Treehouse, Vits, and Welcomheritage, spanning a diverse mix of properties across key leisure destinations and travel markets.

The sale also features holiday offerings across popular domestic destinations including, Andaman, Goa, Himachal, Kerala, North East, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, alongside international destinations such as Bali, Dubai, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Commenting on the launch of the sale, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer, EaseMyTrip, said, “The way people plan holidays is changing, with travellers increasingly looking beyond peak periods and planning their trips around the value and experiences they can get from them. The shoulder season, in particular, offers an interesting window for travellers to explore destinations at a time when they have more flexibility in choosing where and when to travel. With the ‘Big Travel Days Sale’, we are bringing together a broad range of travel options to support this shift in consumer behaviour and help travellers make more considered choices for the season ahead.”

With the festive travel calendar drawing closer, the ‘Big Travel Days Sale’ brings together a wide choice of destinations, travel partners and experiences on EaseMyTrip, giving travellers more opportunities to plan their holidays and turn their travel aspirations into memorable getaways.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India’s largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the CRISIL Report – Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (February 2021). (ANI)

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