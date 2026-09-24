EaseMyTrip-backed EasyGreen Mobility expands electric bus portfolio with 13.5-metre model

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): EaseMyTrip-backed EasyGreen Mobility has expanded its electric bus portfolio with a 13.5-metre electric bus after the vehicle received its homologation certificate, Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com, said in a social media post.

The latest certification follows the homologation of the company's 12-metre electric bus, giving EasyGreen Mobility two electric bus platforms as it looks to expand its presence in the country's clean mobility and tourism ecosystem.

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Pittie said the company has been working to make travel easier and is now looking to contribute towards making the journey itself cleaner.

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"It is my pleasure to share that EasyGreen Mobility’s 13.5-metre electric bus has received its homologation certificate, following our 12-metre bus," Pittie said.

He said the two platforms reflect the company's focus on cleaner and smarter mobility for India.

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Homologation is the process through which a vehicle is certified for meeting applicable technical, safety and regulatory requirements. The certification allows a vehicle platform to move forward for deployment in the market, subject to other applicable requirements.

Pittie also highlighted the broader growth of electric buses in India. According to data from the Ministry of Heavy Industries cited in his post, 5,299 electric buses had been deployed under the FAME-II scheme by July 31, 2026. Another 14,000 electric buses have been allocated for deployment under the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

The company said the development reflects the engineering, safety and testing work undertaken by its team across both electric bus platforms.

The expansion also comes as EasyGreen Mobility seeks to link electric mobility with the tourism sector. Pittie said tourism and mobility need to grow together, with better transport helping open up new destinations, create local employment and make travel more accessible across India.

The company's focus, therefore, extends beyond developing electric buses, with mobility being positioned as part of the wider travel and tourism ecosystem.

Pittie also indicated that the company is looking to work with entrepreneurs and businesses operating in the EV mobility, tourism and travel technology sectors.

In particular, he said he is looking for founders building charging infrastructure and invited them to explore potential opportunities to work together.

Pittie said the company's broader vision is to support cleaner and smarter mobility while making travel more accessible across India. (ANI)

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