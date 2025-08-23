DT
EaseMyTrip bookings to Northeast region doubled over the past year; Rikant Pittie meets Conrad Sangma, Pradyot Manikya

ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Co-Founder of online travel platform EaseMyTrip.com, Rikant Pittie, met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Tripura leader and erstwhile Royal Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma and outlined the tourism potential and recent growth in the northeast region.

At EaseMyTrip, bookings to northeast India have more than doubled in the past year, Rikant Pittie wrote on LinkedIn, attaching a photograph of their meeting.

Meghalaya welcomed a record-breaking 16 lakh tourists in 2024, their highest footfall ever. Meanwhile, Tripura saw 7.60 lakh visitors, up from just 5.29 lakh in 2018.

"What's driving this Northeast surge? People are increasingly exploring offbeat destinations, seeking authentic experiences beyond the usual tourist circuits," Pittie wrote.

Destinations like Shillong, Cherrapunji, and Dawki are now amongst our fastest-growing routes, according to the EaseMyTrip Co-founder.

The leaders' vision aligns perfectly with what "we are seeing, travellers seeking authentic and offbeat experiences", Pittie added.

"North East's next tourism wave will come from connecting its rich culture, incredible food heritage, and sustainable travel technology. If you are an entrepreneur looking to collaborate in Meghalaya's tourism space, please drop a comment or DM me and let us work on this opportunity together," the LinkedIn post concluded.

The Northeastern region of India is emerging as the most promising frontier for the tourism and hospitality sector because of its unmatched natural beauty, diversity, local cuisines, and culture. The tourist boom in the region is also due to improved roads, highways, and airport connectivity.

To cater to the increasing number of tourists coming into the eight states of northeast India, especially over the past few years, businesses in the hospitality sector are booming.

According to company information, EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

